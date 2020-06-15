State tourney flashback: Spencer Brown spun a striking performance for Beverly in D2 North final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)
June 16, 2018: Entering the Division 2 North final, Beverly ace Spencer Brown felt the key to slowing down a potent Masconomet lineup that averaged a state-best 10 runs per game was to trust his low-80s fastball and fill up the zone with strikes.
The senior righthander followed through and spun a gem. Brown struck out 10 and allowed just one run on four hits in a complete-game performance, leading Beverly to the program’s first sectional title with a 3-1 win over the top-seeded Chieftains at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.
“I trusted my stuff a lot, so I basically just wanted to pound the zone all day and throw strikes,” said Brown. “I’ve been playing with that group since I was kid and it was an unbelievable feeling.”
Clayton McAlpine put Beverly on the board with a two-run double in the first, and Masco scored its only run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Five days later, in the final game of Dave Wilbur’s 17-year tenure at Beverly, the Panthers fell to North Attleborough in the state final.
Brown played his freshman year at Northern Essex where he hit .486 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 40 games. Last spring, the Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the 39th round of the MLB Draft. He was preparing for his second year with the organization when the coronavirus canceled the minor league season.