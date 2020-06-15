State tourney flashback: Spencer Brown spun a striking performance for Beverly in D2 North final

(In the month of June, the Globe will turn back the clock to a corresponding day from a previous year, highlighting a moment from the spring high school postseason.)

June 16, 2018: Entering the Division 2 North final, Beverly ace Spencer Brown felt the key to slowing down a potent Masconomet lineup that averaged a state-best 10 runs per game was to trust his low-80s fastball and fill up the zone with strikes.

The senior righthander followed through and spun a gem. Brown struck out 10 and allowed just one run on four hits in a complete-game performance, leading Beverly to the program’s first sectional title with a 3-1 win over the top-seeded Chieftains at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.