Takeaways from the first PGA Tour event since the pandemic

Berger, not ranked in the top 100 when the week began, made a clutch, 10-foot putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Collin Morikawa, then got up-and-down for par on the first playoff hole and won the Charles Scwab Challenge when Morikawa lipped out a 3-footer.

A star-studded field lined the leaderboard most of the four days at Colonial in Forth Worth. Then some of the game’s biggest draws — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas — fell off at various points on Sunday.

Some takeaways from the PGA Tour’s return for the first time since the pandemic:

Advertisement

▪ Bryson DeChambeau looks like a high school linebacker entering his senior season after spending the summer at the gym and drinking protein shakes. The meaty DeChambeau says he gained 20-25 pounds of muscle during the pandemic, and now he’s the longest player on Tour.

Playing with Dustin Johnson in the first two rounds, DeChambeau was outdriving D.J., among the longest hitters the game has seen. The unconventional DeChambeau was hitting driver, wedge almost everywhere, and shot 66 Sunday without making a putt. He finished tied for third, burning the edge on a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have gotten him into the playoff.

Question his theories — all his irons are the same length — and his scientific and exhausting approach to putting, and just about everything, but the statistics don’t lie: he leads the Tour in driving distance (323.8 yards) and is fourth in scoring average (68.6) this season.

▪ What was CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo talking about? He said DeChambeau’s tee shot on 18 was “dead.” DeChambeau hit a bomb in the left rough, but all he had left was 112 yards and lobbed a wedge on the green, making it look easy.

Advertisement

▪ World No. 1 McIlroy, tied for ninth entering Sunday, went out in a weekend-hacker’s 41 and quickly fell out of contention. He shot 74 playing with DeChambeau, and was thrashed by eight shots.

▪ Spieth, a member at Colonial, found some form in a comfortable environment. He got up-and-down from some ridiculous places all week, and finished T-10. Spieth has an everyman quality to him, and Sundays are better with him in the hunt. He hasn’t won in three years, since he was 23 years old and the hottest player in the world.

▪ Gary Woodland lost 25 pounds and says his game has improved because of it. The defending US Open champion couldn’t get anything going Sunday and shot 70, finishing ninth.

▪ Brooks Koepka looks as if he packed on a COVID-15. Koepka has been rehabbing a knee injury but he looks a tad over par in the middle. He had four rounds in the 60s but he was never a factor. Well, of course, it wasn’t a major.

▪ Is anyone else concerned with Johnson’s game? He easily was the rustiest of the foursome (McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff) in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity tournament in May, and he missed the cut at Colonial by four shots. Johnson has 20 wins on the PGA Tour, but he might be the best player to only win one major. That came four years ago. He turns 36 June 22.

Advertisement

▪ Phil Mickelson was rocking sunglasses on the course but it didn’t help; he also missed the cut.

▪ Berger has had 38 straight rounds of par or better.

▪ Morikawa, 23, has made 21 straight cuts to start his PGA Tour career. Only Tiger Woods has more (25).

▪ I want Xander Schauffele on my team. He battles all day, whether he has it or not. A bogey on 17 thwarted his chances of winning Sunday.

▪ Big numbers: 487 tests for COVID-19 were conducted at Colonial, and all returned negative.









Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com