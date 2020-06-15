This baseball standoff foreshadows disaster for years to come

Make no mistake: Baseball is backed into a corner and running out of room. But if the immediate threat to the game is dire enough, even worse is what this standoff portends for the future.

The owners responded in kind — “shocked! shocked!” that anyone could aggrieve them so badly, haughtiness practically dripping from their protests.

The players walked away in a petulant huff, kicking over the game board on the way out.

The positioning of the two sides in this negotiating cesspool is truly troubling. Back to back and walking away, these two stalwarts of stubbornness no longer threaten just the shreds of a truncated 2020 season, one that at this point, no matter what shape or form it takes, feels like a loss for everyone.

With every step they take in opposite directions, with every additional foot of barren conversational landscape they carve between them, they are foreshadowing disaster for years to come. The further apart they get, the more damage they do to a future beyond a labor agreement set to expire Dec. 1, 2021.

If they can’t talk now, in the middle of the pandemic, how will they ever find common ground?

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, and we’ll continue to say it until rationality rises above this rancor: Shame on you, baseball. Shame on you for digging in with greed when the rest of the country is digging out from under. Shame on you for toying with the devotion of fans who want so much to believe that you care about them, only to be bashed over the head yet again that they are merely an afterthought to profits.

The villains are on both sides.

Players who cling to a misguided belief that their original prorated salary agreement was untouchable, even though it was reached before it became clear that the absence of fans at games would impact revenue. Owners who disguise counterproposals as better deals, even though every one of them amounted to the same total layout of regular-season salary money. Players who don’t want to consider how high that lost revenue will be. Owners who are tone-deaf enough to think the new $470 million-a-year deal they just inked with Turner Sports wouldn’t make them look like ridiculous liars when they claim they can’t make a profit.

We get it: Years of mistrust have built these fortresses. The baseball players’ union, the most powerful in pro sports, doesn’t want to risk any concessions that could bleed into the next CBA negotiation. Baseball owners, who look at nonguaranteed contracts in the NFL with envy, can’t help but see an opening to do exactly that. So where does it end?

What damage have they done already? There will be at least one more free agent cycle before the next CBA negotiations begin, the one that will include Mookie Betts. How do you think that will go now?

The anger and obstinance of today could pale in comparison to tomorrow. Why can’t these people see that? How can they sit in their separate ivory towers and read the situation so wrongly?

The nation is moving from crisis to crisis, first by pandemic and then by social unrest, and yet these two camps continue to bicker, continue to snipe, continue to bargain through public insult and threat.

Imagine for a moment that it was MLB players on that weekend call rather than NBA players, and word leaked out that one of the highest-paid stars was advocating not returning to play, the way Kyrie Irving reportedly did.

Irving’s concerns, relating to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and whether or not the distraction of sports is right under these important times for the cause of social justice, put quite a crimp in the NBA’s framework for return. But rather than lose all of the progress made between the league and the players in setting up a Disney World bubble to host 22 teams through the playoffs, league spokesman Mike Bass said this to the Wall Street Journal:

“We understand the players’ concerns and are working with the Players Association on finding the right balance to address them.”

Was that so hard?

The tenor of compromise and existence of inherent respect have been missing in the baseball discussion.

To wit:

Tony Clark, executive director of the MLBPA, to the owners this weekend: “It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

And baseball back to him: “We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play. … We will evaluate the Union’s refusal to adhere to the terms of the March Agreement, and after consulting with ownership, determine the best course to bring baseball back to our fans.”

In other words, we’ll go back to square one, back to the 100 percent prorated salary but at only 50 games, a solution that satisfies exactly no one, a solution that failed on every level from business to public relations, a solution that barely rescues what’s left of a 2020 season, but worse, spells doom for any seasons beyond that.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.