Tracking the local players who signed with MLB teams as undrafted free agents

Shuster, who will join the Braves system, got off to a rocky start at Wake Forest after attending Tabor. The lefthanded pitcher, a junior, found his footing with the Orleans Firebirds on the Cape last summer, earning an all-star nod after going 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 innings.

Two of them – New Bedford’s Jared Shuster , who most recently played for Wake Forest, and Ian Seymour, a Westborough native who pitched for Virginia Tech, were drafted 25th and 57th overall, respectively.

At least seven local talents are headed to play professional baseball after the 2020 MLB Draft concluded and the undrafted free agent signing period began Sunday.

Seymour, who played for St. John’s (Shrewsbury) in high school, was selected by the Rays. Even in a shortened season, the lefthander managed to earn national player of the week honors twice. He holds several school records dating back to 2005, including strikeouts per nine innings (10.77), and was nine punch-outs away from becoming the first junior to record 200 career strikeouts since 2010.

Here’s a rundown of the five locals who have signed as undrafted free agents so far:

RHP Sam Jacobsak

Hometown: Milton | High school: Milton | College: Northeastern

Jacobsak, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, was a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star at Milton. He worked as a starter this year after making the third-most appearances out of the bullpen (15) in 2019 for the Huskies. He spent last summer with the Newport Gulls in the New England Collegiate Baseball League, where he fanned 30 through 21⅔ innings (1.66 ERA) in 11 regular-season games.

OF Matt Koperniak

Hometown: Adams, Mass. | High school: Hoosac Valley | College: Trinity

Koperniak, who signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, was the NESCAC leader in at-bats (160), hits (63), and slugging percentage (.625) as a junior. He was verbally committed to use his extra year of NCAA eligibility at Kansas State following the pandemic-shortened season.

1B/OF Jackson Coutts

Hometown: Orono, Maine | College: Rhode Island

Coutts, a junior, signed a free-agent deal with the Washington Nationals. He hung with the nation’s best through an abbreviated 2020 season, posting a .824 slugging percentage (9th nationally), 1.77 hits per game (11th), and a .451 batting average (14th) for the 8-5 Rams.

OF Matt Chamberlain

Hometown: West Haven, Conn. | College: New Haven

Chamberlain, a Connecticut native, signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. In 2019, he reached base safely in 35 of New Haven’s 37 games and earned Northeast 10 first-team honors after leading the league with a .494 on-base percentage and ranking second in slugging (.606). He was also named a New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star.

C Nick Raposo

Hometown: Johnston, R.I. | College: Wheaton

UDFA, St. Louis Cardinals

The Wheaton catcher signed a free-agent deal with the Cardinals. A two-time NEWMAC First-Team All-Conference selection, the senior recorded 61 hits in 164 at-bats, posting seven doubles, a triple, and five home runs, to compile a .366 batting average and .945 OPS through 131 career games.



