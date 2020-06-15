Unproductive weekend left MLB owners and players far apart on a deal

Regardless of when the owners do get back to the players, this weekend’s barrage of vitriolic statements and emails made it crystal-clear that relations between the sides owners are in an abysmal state.

Given how the negotiations have advanced about 3 inches since March 26, there’s as much reason to expect the owners will abide by that demand as there is that they will deliver a plan that the players like.

Major League Baseball players have demanded that MLB owners tell them their plans for the 2020 baseball season by the close of Monday’s business day.

The forecast for this week calls for continued hostilities and a chance for a resolution that looks like a short MLB season.

The owners are holding a conference call Monday to see if they can come to an agreement on the length and timing of a schedule, as well as the percentage of prorated salary they will pay the players.

The assumption is that the owners will stick to the March 26 agreement, which grants commissioner Rob Manfred the last word on the schedule and the players 100 percent of their prorated pay.

To date, the owners have maintained that the only way they can satisfy both conditions is to stage a short regular season, with estimates ranging from 48 to 54 games. The amount of guaranteed money the owners have offered the players has remained roughly the same in their three previous proposals for a longer season (82, 76, and 72 games).

In theory, there is a chance that the owners could review their financial statements and decide that they can afford to set a longer season at 100 percent of prorated salary.

Two factors would come into play for that unexpected development to pan out.

One, considering how the industry blew an opportunity to become the first major sport to return to action — never forget the “Independence Day, Opening Day” blueprint — and now, presumably, will settle on a solution that offers fans as little product as possible, the owners could look at those optics and decide to increase the length.

Two, from both the Bad Optics and Bad Timing Dept. comes the news from the New York Post and then Sports Business Journal that MLB and Turner Sports have agreed to a seven-year postseason TV contract beginning in 2022 that is worth approximately $3.3 billion, or $470 million a season on average.

Will any of that make the owners revise their thinking and propose a longer schedule that makes them dig deeper, or, for that matter, will the union decide this week that the owners are a decent group of chaps after all?

Based on communication with industry sources on each side during this standoff, the history of distrust between the sides, and the looming prospect of new CBA talks after the 2021 season, the answer is an all-but-certain “no.”

The owners feel the players are not dealing with the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. They believe the players have been uncooperative and intransigent, taking their marching orders from agent Scott Boras and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer, whose strategy was nothing less than wreaking havoc on the entire industry to meet their own needs with no regard for fans or owners.

As MLB’s chief negotiator Dan Halem wrote in a scorching letter to Meyer over the weekend, the union “purposely failed to fulfill its obligations” and that their “failure to act in good faith has caused enormous damage to the sport.”

In Meyer’s reply letter, which was obtained by the Globe, he lays into Halem for his “inaccurate and largely irrelevant” reading of the March 26 agreement. Meyer goes on to remind Halem about his “underhanded tactics,” including media leaks, stalling, obstruction, obfuscation, and threats.

“Players remain united in their stance that a day’s work is worth a day’s pay, particularly in a situation where players and their families are being asked to take on additional burdens and risks,” wrote Meyer.

The sides also have to agree on health and safety protocols contained in the 2020 “Operations Manual.” They are much closer in agreement on that, although the union is not expected to endorse the waiver demand the owners seek.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB