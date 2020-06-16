Dave Andelman resigns as CEO of Phantom Gourmet after comments on Black Lives Matter protests

Andelman, who founded the company in 1993, will no longer appear on episodes of “ Phantom Gourmet ,” a popular local TV show broadcast on WBZ and WSBK that explores Boston-area restaurants and food. He also will forgo involvement in any day-to-day operations and will relinquish ownership in the company, officials announced on the company Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. He will also resign from the Mendon Twin Drive-In.

Dave Andelman has resigned as CEO of Phantom Gourmet, Inc. after he was criticized for posting a number of messages on his personal Facebook account deriding the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Andelman’s brother, Dan — who hosts the TV show — will take over as company CEO.

“Dave’s recent social media statements made it clear that he cannot stay in a leadership role or any role with this company,” Dan Andelman wrote in a statement, according to the Facebook post. “We are passionate about food and restaurants, but we also vow to dedicate ourselves to advancing the causes of diversity, social justice, and equality. We plan to listen, learn, and act, while we also continue to entertain and inform our loyal food and fun loving fans.”

WBZ officials on Sunday night said the show was placed “on hiatus pending further review” after Andelman apparently ridiculed participants of the Black Lives Matter movement over a period of several days, according to screenshots of his posts that have been shared by others. It was not immediately clear if Andelman’s resignation would affect the show’s status.

Andelman issued an apology on the Phantom Gourmet Facebook page, but not before making his own account private. Many viewers, according to WBZ, had reached out to the station after his remarks came to light.

In one such post, Andelman wrote: “If the people who fought to create and defend this country knew politicians and police were ‘taking a knee’ after looting in major cities, while millions of law abiding citizens were denied the right to make a living, they’d jam bayonets into their own heads.”

Several users on Twitter wrote that they would no longer visit Mendon Twin Drive-In, which Andelman co-owns, nor the location set to open in Marshfield, and some urged WBZ to take “Phantom Gourmet” permanently off the air. The show was first broadcast in the early ’90s.

Andelman wrote that the comments he made on his personal Facebook page were “inappropriate, hurtful, and wrong regarding the Boston protests,” in a post on the Phantom Gourmet page Saturday night.

“I made a mistake. I apologize,” Andelman wrote. “I feel terrible. We all make mistakes. And I ask for your forgiveness.”

