Is there any gravity to mystery plot point on ‘Space Force’?

I’m not a fan of “Space Force,” the Netflix comedy about the new sixth branch of the military from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels of “The Office.” I found it stubbornly bland, toothless, and tonally awkward as it leaps from farce, to drama, to spoof, to romcom. Having done so well with “The Office,” Netflix proposed the idea to Carell and Daniels after President Trump announced the Space Force in 2018, and they took it on without bringing much vision or excitement to it.

But I am not here to reiterate my review. I’m here to address a question a few people have asked me about a plot on the show that is left vague. (Small spoiler alert.) Lisa Kudrow appears as Maggie, the wife of Carell’s Mark, and in the premiere we see the couple being told they and their daughter will need to move to Colorado so Mark can head up the Space Force. We see that Maggie is clearly not pleased about leaving D.C. Next thing we know, a year has passed, Mark is in Colorado, and Maggie is in jail, serving a sentence of 40-60 years. Why is she is jail? Mark still goes to see her, and one or two episodes have him looking forward to conjugal visits, but we never learn what put her there in the first place.