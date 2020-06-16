Is there any gravity to mystery plot point on ‘Space Force’?

I’m not a fan of “Space Force,” the Netflix comedy about the new sixth branch of the military from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels of “The Office.” I found it stubbornly bland, toothless, and tonally awkward as it leaps from farce, to drama, to spoof, to romcom. Having done so well with “The Office,” Netflix proposed the idea to Carell and Daniels after President Trump announced the Space Force in 2018, and they took it on without bringing much vision or excitement to it.
But I am not here to reiterate my review. I’m here to address a question a few people have asked me about a plot on the show that is left vague. (Small spoiler alert.) Lisa Kudrow appears as Maggie, the wife of Carell’s Mark, and in the premiere we see the couple being told they and their daughter will need to move to Colorado so Mark can head up the Space Force. We see that Maggie is clearly not pleased about leaving D.C. Next thing we know, a year has passed, Mark is in Colorado, and Maggie is in jail, serving a sentence of 40-60 years. Why is she is jail? Mark still goes to see her, and one or two episodes have him looking forward to conjugal visits, but we never learn what put her there in the first place.
Advertisement
So the answer to the question is: We don’t know. It’s an unresolved mystery for the viewers, if not for the characters, who obviously know the truth. It’s not a central mystery on the show, just an unrevealed secondary plot point left lurking in the background for some reason. When Kudrow appears, she never mentions her specific crime, and neither does Mark. She did something bad, since she has a long sentence, but it wasn’t bad enough to push Mark out of his job or out of her life, so there are the clues.
“At the moment, we’re kind of enjoying the mystery around it and the question marks that it raises,” Daniels told The Wrap recently. “It causes you to lean in because we’re dropping little hints about what it is and how serious it was. So we’re enjoying not being specific at the moment. You didn’t miss anything. It’s not in there.”
Advertisement
If the show is renewed for a second season, and the crime is revealed, I guess I’ll need to watch it to find out. Just kidding, I’ll Google it.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.