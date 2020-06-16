Prime time for ‘Men of a Certain Age’

Short-lived though it was, however, “Men of a Certain Age’’ enabled Romano, Braugher, and Bakula to move beyond typecasting and into new territory. That can be a vital step in anyone’s life. Typecasting is not confined to actors. As you’ve navigated your own career, you may have had to battle assumptions that the thing you’re doing is the only thing you’re capable of doing.

As three buddies helping one another navigate the hairpin turns of middle age, Ray Romano, Andre Braugher, and Scott Bakula meshed together beautifully. I wanted to see their relationships deepen even further.

This man of a certain age wasn’t happy when TNT canceled “Men of a Certain Age’’ in 2011 after only two seasons.

Advertisement

What magnified the challenge for Romano was that the put-upon sportswriter he played for so many years on CBS’s “Everybody Loves Raymond’’ was strongly identified with his own comic persona. Perhaps that’s why he co-created “Men of a Certain Age’’ (now available on various streaming platforms). Whereas Ray Barone was defined by his relationships with his wacky family, Romano’s Joe Tranelli in “Men’’ was grappling with the very unfunny combination of a dissolving marriage and a gambling addiction.

After demonstrating that his acting chops were not only sitcom-deep, Romano took a turn toward drama in roles on NBC’s “Parenthood’’ and in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,’’ where he played mob lawyer Bill Bufalino. In the process, he diversified what had been a monochromatic image.

The role that made Braugher’s reputation was the intense, unyielding Detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street.’’ In “Men,’’ Braugher portrayed a much more vulnerable figure: Owen Thoreau Jr., who disliked his job at a car dealership owned by his domineering father and suffered from anxiety and weight-driven diabetes.

Having dispelled any doubts about his versatility, Braugher transitioned smoothly after “Men’’ into the role of the gay, ultra-cultured, supremely imperturbable police captain Raymond Holt in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’’

Advertisement

Bakula, known for “Quantum Leap’’ and “Star Trek: Enterprise,’’ proved in “Men’’ that he was capable of more than sci-fi, playing Terry Elliott, a washed-up actor whose outward bravado did not conceal his personal doubts. After “Men,’’ one of Bakula’s first roles was as Hollywood producer Bob Black in "Behind the Candelabra,'' Steven Soderbergh’s ambitious biographical drama about Liberace.

Three actors, three career rebounds, three illustrations that what seems like a devastating setback can sometimes be the prelude for a quantum leap.





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.