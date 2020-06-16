Yale Rep cancels entire ’20-21 season

In a decision certain to reverberate through a theater world that is wrestling with how to proceed in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, Yale Repertory Theatre announced Tuesday the cancellation of its entire 2020-2021 season.

The announcement from Yale Rep, one of the leading regional theaters in the country, follows the news early last month that the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis will postpone the start of its season to March 2021.

Yale Rep cited “the ongoing incompatibility of theatrical production with best public health practices in response to COVID-19.’’ The Yale School of Drama also will not produce any shows in 2020-21, and the drama school’s three-year MFA program will be extended temporarily to a fourth year “to best meet and overcome the current and inevitable future disruptions of the pandemic,’’ according to the announcement.