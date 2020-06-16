Boston Children’s Hospital was just ranked best of its kind in the nation — again

For the seventh year in a row, Boston Children’s Hospital has claimed the No. 1 spot in an annual ranking of the best children’s hospitals in the country.
US News and World Report released their list of the top 10 pediatric medical centers Tuesday, where 50 of the nation’s top facilities are ranked in 10 specialties including pediatric cancer, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric orthopedics.
Boston Children’s claimed additional top spots for their specialties in nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery. It also made top five appearances under the pediatric cancer and pediatric cardiology and heart surgery categories.
Following Boston Children’s in the overall ranking were the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Texas Children’s Hospital, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, among others.
Hospitals were ranked based on clinical outcomes such as maximizing survival after complex surgery, efficient coordination of care and complying with hand-washing and other best practice protocols, and by providing care-related resources such as ample nursing staff and tailored outpatient programs.
The rankings were created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals, and the rankings reflect a period of time that ended before the coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic, according to US News.
Boston Children’s Hospital officials applauded their organization’s ranking on Tuesday.
