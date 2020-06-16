You can now buy Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot dog ― for $74,500

The Waltham company on Tuesday announced its four-legged robot is now available for purchase for commercial and industrial use, at a base price of $74,500. Spot is the first commercial offering from Boston Dynamics, which was founded in 1992 and has spent much of its life building software and robots for the US military.

A bright yellow robot that resembles a medium-sized dog, Spot was first unveiled in 2015, and Boston Dynamics has shown off its surprising agility in a series of popular YouTube videos, such as dancing to pop music or herding sheep on a ranch in New Zealand. Its four legs enable it to climb stairs or traverse other terrain that would be difficult or impossible for wheeled or tracked robots. Spot can also carry payloads of up to 30 pounds, such as cameras or a robotic arm for grabbing nearby objects. The robot can be remotely controlled, or programmed to perform some functions on its own ― patrolling the outside of a building, for instance.

Last year, Spot began proving itself in the real world, when Boston Dynamics leased the machines to selected businesses and researchers. About 150 units were put to work in a variety of tasks, including powerplants and construction sites. During the pandemic, Brigham and Women’s Hospital tested a Spot robot equipped with microphones and an iPad as a way to remotely interview patients who may be infected with COVID-19.

But customers can now take full ownership of the machines, although Boston Dynamics notes that Spot is“intended for commercial and industrial use.” Machines can be customized with an array of accessories: a 360-degree camera system, a laser-based navigation system and advanced onboard computers. The accessories don’t come cheap; for instance, a combination laser and camera package adds $34,570. And for customers seeking a little extra assurance, there’s an optional extended warranty for $15,000.

For now, Spot is available for sale only in the US. Interested foreign companies can only lease the machines. Also, the company is offering a version of Spot for academic researchers, but hasn’t revealed its price.

