Could this be the summer of the flask?

Patrick Rafanan

This summer — so lacking in everything familiar (weekend getaways, busy beaches, block parties, baseball) — is going to require some radical adjustments. And that’s where the flask comes in. Without any sort of bars in which to linger, the accessory that has long signaled furtive boozing is poised to have a very public moment. It might just become as much of a staple in the coming months as sunscreen and hand sanitizer.

But there’s an art to flask-drinking—and a science to it, too. That’s what Sarah Baird digs into in her book “Flask: 41 Portable Cocktails to Drink Anywhere,” a compendium of recipes categorized by occasions and activities (family reunions, camping, Fourth of July, etc.) She also spells out the taxonomy of flasks and unearths the vessel’s lofty pedigree, looking at how it evolved from ancient utilitarian tool to accessory in religion (both for ceremonial and sneaky purposes), war, and fashion.