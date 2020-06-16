Could this be the summer of the flask?

This summer — so lacking in everything familiar (weekend getaways, busy beaches, block parties, baseball) — is going to require some radical adjustments. And that’s where the flask comes in. Without any sort of bars in which to linger, the accessory that has long signaled furtive boozing is poised to have a very public moment. It might just become as much of a staple in the coming months as sunscreen and hand sanitizer.
But there’s an art to flask-drinking—and a science to it, too. That’s what Sarah Baird digs into in her book “Flask: 41 Portable Cocktails to Drink Anywhere,” a compendium of recipes categorized by occasions and activities (family reunions, camping, Fourth of July, etc.) She also spells out the taxonomy of flasks and unearths the vessel’s lofty pedigree, looking at how it evolved from ancient utilitarian tool to accessory in religion (both for ceremonial and sneaky purposes), war, and fashion.
And about that science. Flasks show favoritism.
“You’re kind of limited by the types of ingredients you can use. But it’s cool to work within boundaries,” Baird said from her home in Kentucky, noting how things like fresh herbs or muddled fruit don’t play well in the flask’s domain. Plus you also have consider how ingredients will behave as they warm up throughout the hike or the stroll or the day. “When you have a flask cocktail, every piece of the drink hits you in its own unique way. You’re not worried about garnishes, which enhance a drink most of the time. It gives you the opportunity to explore different flavor profiles you might not have thought about.”
ANGELINA
Makes 1 drink
1 ½ ounces anejo tequila
1 ounce Carpano Antica Formula vermouth
¾ ounce Bénédictine
2 dashes lime bitters
1 orange peel
1. Combine tequila, vermouth, and Bénédictine in a mixing glass. Stir about 10 seconds. Twist orange peel over cocktail to release its oils.
2. Funnel into your flask.
3. Chill until needed.
Adapted from “Flask: 41 Portable Cocktails to Drink Anywhere” (Chronicle Books)
Liza Weisstuch can be reached at liza.weisstuch@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @livingtheproof.
