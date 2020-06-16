The Dyke March is off. But this ‘anti-corporate alternative’ is still active in Boston this summer

In April 1993, 20,000 lesbians marched roughly 3 miles through the streets of Washington, D.C. This marked the first-ever Dyke March, organized by New York City’s Lesbian Avengers activist group. Two months later in New York City, the group organized another 20,000 marchers to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. From there, the Dyke March continued to spread to cities across the country, spurred by the lack of diversity in many queer spaces and the exclusion of lesbians from gay activism.
In Boston, the Dyke March has occurred annually since 1995 — until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s June 12 event. “Pride has a largely cis, white, gay male focus, and it’s very corporate,” said Hamel, a committee member for the Boston Dyke March (Hamel goes by their last name only). “We are the anti-corporate alternative to Pride, and our real mission is to raise up the voices of those who are underheard within and outside of Boston.”
With no Dyke March this year, committee members like Hamel have turned their attention to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Dyke March committee members have attended Boston protests, sporting Pride flags and signs bearing messages like “Dykes Against Racism Everywhere.” Noting the history of violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community — particularly Black trans people — committee members attended last weekend’s Transgender Resistance Vigil + March and helped fund-raise to cover funeral costs for Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells and Riah Milton, two Black trans women killed this month in the US.
On Facebook and Twitter, committee members have urged support for organizations including the Transgender Emergency Fund of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Bail Fund. They’ve also used social media to arrange post-protest rides for those attending BLM demonstrations.
“Our organization is predominantly white, so while we are very very active right now, we’re focused on supporting efforts led by Black voices and led by trans voices," said Dyke March committee member Amber Clifton.
