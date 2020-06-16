The Dyke March is off. But this ‘anti-corporate alternative’ is still active in Boston this summer

In April 1993, 20,000 lesbians marched roughly 3 miles through the streets of Washington, D.C. This marked the first-ever Dyke March, organized by New York City’s Lesbian Avengers activist group. Two months later in New York City, the group organized another 20,000 marchers to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. From there, the Dyke March continued to spread to cities across the country, spurred by the lack of diversity in many queer spaces and the exclusion of lesbians from gay activism.

In Boston, the Dyke March has occurred annually since 1995 — until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this year’s June 12 event. “Pride has a largely cis, white, gay male focus, and it’s very corporate,” said Hamel, a committee member for the Boston Dyke March (Hamel goes by their last name only). “We are the anti-corporate alternative to Pride, and our real mission is to raise up the voices of those who are underheard within and outside of Boston.”