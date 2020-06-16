Even an omelet has many rules, says an American who apprenticed in French kitchens

The author of “Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Origins of French Cooking,” Buford spent five years in France and now knows how to prepare — or is at least familiar with — most of the French classic repertoire. Many of these dishes make an appearance in his book.

Releasing a book during a pandemic makes promoting it very tough, but Bill Buford is making the best of it. Housebound in Manhattan with his wife and twin teenage sons, Buford has become a video cooking teacher for The New Yorker, with an unlikely crew. One son is his director, the other his cameraman. Buford is at the stove. In the first in his series, in which the boys rib him lovingly, he teaches viewers how to make an omelet .

"Dirt" by Bill Buford chronicles his time in Lyon, France in restaurant kitchens.

One of the most basic recipes is an omelet, something the French never eat for breakfast, Buford tells me on the phone, unless the establishment caters to American or British tourists. Rather an omelet, with frites or a salad, might be lunch at a bouchon, a typical Lyonnaise restaurant that serves good food for reasonable prices, or dinner in ordinary households. “The boys were introduced to it at their school,” he says.

Omelets were being evaluated one day at the Institut Paul Bocuse, which Buford was attending. The courses at the school, named for the most famous chef in France, are rigorous. The American was watching from a glassed-in viewing area as one student’s omelet was presented. “The instructor poked it and shook his head,” writes Buford. "He didn’t bother to taste it; he tipped it into the trash. An omelet wants to be soft in the middle, pillowy to the touch. It should have bounce. This one was hard.”

Another omelet had too much volume and the instructor knew at once that the eggs had been beaten with a whisk instead of a fork. One more into the trash. “A whisk aerates the protein. It is what you use to make a soufflé or a meringue. An omelet gets its tenderness by being mixed, not whipped. You want the egg whites quiet and small," writes the author. A third omelet was seeping at the ends, another violation.

Author Bill Buford chronicles his time in kitchens in Lyon, France. Thomas Schauer

Every French dish has its classic formation. You’re expected to have learned this perfectly before you’re qualified to put your own spin on something. This is a lesson that Buford learns again and again.

The author, the former fiction editor at the New Yorker, and now a writer and editor, and his wife, Jessica Green, a candidate for the prestigious Master of Wine who now teaches at the International Wine Center in New York, and their twins, toddlers at the time, intended to stay in Lyon for a year. Lyon can be rough and unfriendly, but they made inroads, Buford found apprenticeships, and they kept renewing their visas. He tells me that they toyed with the idea of staying permanently. “We began making a life there and we didn’t want to leave,” he says.

Green knew French before they went, the boys became fluent, and Buford stumbled along until he could understand what the chefs and other kitchen workers were asking him to do, or in most cases, shouting furiously at him.

Buford is modest and self-deprecating in “Dirt.” He is often humiliated and hazed in the kitchen and seems to accept it inflicted on him and others. He’s chronically late to his work station, which is not done, and he discovers, for instance, that arriving late at the famed La Mere Brazier leaves him without a cutting board because there aren’t enough to go around. When he starts cooking le personnel, the 11 a.m. staff lunch, and is warned that it cannot be served even a minute late, he watches several times as the chef makes his own lunch because Buford hasn’t finished cooking.

“Dirt” also gives a serious and comprehensive history of French cooking, and of his adopted city and its long history of women in the kitchen (les meres).

In the omelet video, Buford is making Omelette aux Fines Herbes and has chopped parsley, lovage, dill, and arugula flowers. (Lovage, arugula flowers? This is New York!) He has everything ready, his mise en place, when his director son decides it should be tidier. You want a mise en place, he tells his father, not a “mise en everything.” It’s all very good-natured; they razz him and he calls them “ridiculous children.”

Buford explains that several things are important here — the pan has to be properly warm (he’s using a white ceramic skillet made by Bialetti), the eggs should be cracked on the counter and not on the edge of the bowl (to avoid contamination from the shell since farm-raised eggs are not washed); the eggs should be seasoned with salt and pepper and beaten with a fork (he’s using two in an 8-inch pan); the pan has to be hot enough for you to hear the butter “singing” when the eggs go into the pan; and they should bubble gently. He uses a thin rubber spatula to move them gently from the perimeter to the middle. It never browns on the underside. When it’s set, he sprinkles it with the herbs, then rolls up the thin omelet.

There’s a trick to getting the roll out of the pan that involves moving it to the end of the skillet and tipping the pan over onto the plate so the best side is facing up. He takes the rubber spatula and tucks in a couple of straggly edges, then adds another dusting of herbs.

It’s beautiful. The perfect cylinder is pale yellow without a trace of brown and you can practically see its tenderness as Buford moves it delicately into its place on the plate. Nothing is seeping out.

The Institut Paul Bocuse instructor might have put his fork into this omelet to see if the center was as soft as it looks — and eaten the entire thing.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.