For Father’s Day, food gifts and festive meals to go

If you’re not taking Dad out to dinner this Father’s Day, you can still bring dinner in to Dad. (Don’t think of it as takeout. It’s room service!) Options abound, for casual feasts, celebratory splurges, and everything in between. The one requirement is that it feel special — something you all can share, even if it’s just via video chat.

Angela’s Cafe, with two East Boston locations, is particularly famed for its mole, a deep, dark sauce that contains more than 50 ingredients and takes several days to prepare. You can get it with gorditas, cheese-stuffed corn tortillas; enchiladas; or pooled over chicken or pork. It’s just the beginning of a menu that ranges from perfectly simple guacamole to pozole to tacos of all kinds. For breakfast, there’s chilaquiles and huevos rancheros, but also dulce de leche, chocolate chip, or banana Nutella pancakes. On Sundays, both locations are open 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

131 Lexington St., 617-567-4972, and 1012 Bennington St., 617-874-8251, East Boston, www.angelascafeboston.com

Darryl Settles of Darryls Corner Bar & Kitchen, in 2011. Jonathan.Wiggs/Globe Staff/file

Brunch and beyond

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen has been around forever, previously as Bob the Chef’s, a South End brunch stalwart. We can’t brunch together in-house right now, but Dad will appreciate an order of Darryl’s chicken and waffles at home. He’ll also want the kale Caesar salad, molasses-soy wings, salmon burgers, mac and cheese, and/or candied yams. There’s rum raisin bread pudding and whiskey peach cobbler for dessert. Choices, choices.

604 Columbus Ave., South End, Boston, 617-536-1100, www.dcbkboston.com

Three different types of ramen: Ankara Miso, Tantan, and Gantetsu Shoyu, from Ganko Ittetsu Ramen. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/file

Everybody loves ramen

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen serves some of the best ramen in town, out of a tiny shop in Brookline’s Arcade Building. One plus of getting the Japanese noodle soup to go: You don’t have to wait in line for a table. Ganko serves up several varieties, including miso, shoyu, and a chilled version of tantan ramen for summer. The toothsome noodles and complex broths are the stars, but it never hurts to throw on extras like roast pork, a jammy-yolked egg, black garlic oil, and corn.

318 Harvard St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline, 617-730-8100, www.gankoramen.com or www.toasttab.com/ganko to order online

Beer plus barbecue

You can now visit the rooftop or patio at Dorchester Brewing Company; make a reservation or check capacity on the website. But even if you can’t get a spot, you can still order beer and M&M BBQ to go. A mixed six-pack of Clapp’s Cream Ale, V1 Double IPA, Galaxy Lights, Lightyear Journey, Punch Bowl Sour, and Parish Pilsner goes mighty well with some pulled pork and BBQ chicken with all the sides.

1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester. Dorchester Brewing Company: 617-514-0900, www.dorchesterbrewing.com. M&M BBQ: 617-307-7674, www.mandmribs.com.

Momi Nonmi restaurant Uni cup with smoked tea ponzu, fresh wasabi, caviar, and sushi rice. Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe/file

Beautiful bento

Momi Nonmi chef-owner Chris Chung was previously at AKA Bistro and Uni. He brings his skills with fish and his Hawaiian background to bear on the menu at this little Cambridge spot, offering take-home omakase (chef’s choice), bento boxes, and more. For Father’s Day, he is offering a special shokado bento for brunch, featuring nine different dishes, as well as an 11-course omakase for $55. You can also order 10-piece nigiri selections and other sushi sets. Call in advance to order, and add a bottle of sake, if you like; new selections are coming in this week.

1128 Cambridge St., Inman Square, Cambridge, 617-945-7328, www.mominonmi.com

Steakhouse Mooo…., closed on Sundays, offers curbside pickup.

Swank steak dinner

This requires celebrating on Saturday night, but I don’t think your steak-loving father is going to be mad about getting his aged rib eye a little early. Steakhouse Mooo…., closed on Sundays, offers curbside pickup (or, if you live within a 1-mile radius, butler delivery service). The menu features prime porterhouse, bone-in Delmonico, filet mignon, and other cuts, served with herb and marrow butter. Lobster bisque, beef Wellington, burgers, and sides of asparagus, whipped potatoes, and creamed spinach are also part of the picture. For dessert: cheesecake, chocolate cake, or fresh-baked cookies. You can buy beer and wine at the same time. Call to place your order. If you’re set on a Sunday celebration, sister restaurants Mistral, Sorellina, and Ostra are open for curbside pickup, each with its own upscale menu.

15 Beacon St., Beacon Hill, Boston, 617-670-7799, www.mooorestaurant.com

The justifiably famous lobster roll at Neptune Oyster House. Wiqan Ang for the Boston Globe/file

New England classic

North End raw bar institution Neptune Oyster sells the full experience to go. You've got the standards: clam chowder, fried clams, the house burger, lobster spaghettini — and, of course, the justifiably famous lobster roll, served hot or cold. Then there are the Neptune riffs, from white anchovy cocktail to johnnycakes with smoked bluefish and caviar to sea urchin bucatini. You'll also find wine, beer, tinned fish, hot sauce, and oysters. Get them shucked to order, or buy Dad a shucking knife while you're here and let him have at it.

63 Salem St., North End, Boston, 617-742-3474, www.neptuneoyster.com

Cheesy wafflato at Pagu. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Guchi's ramen at Pagu in Central Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file

Pig in

Pagu is the life of the takeout party, offering large-format dishes: trays of spicy fried chicken wings, a tomahawk steak for a group. The small tray of roast suckling pig is perfect for Father's Day. It comes with house-made bao, pickles, and several sauces and feeds 2 to 4 people. Add some mango White Claw and a pound of miso sesame chocolate chip cookie dough, and you're good to go. Pagu also offers ramen and nachos survival kits, pizza, many of the restaurant's regular dishes, and an array of useful and delicious market items.

310 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, 617-945-9290, www.gopagu.com

Antipasto, pro pasta

"If you don't eat here, we BOTH starve!," declares Vinny's at Night on Instagram. Serving Sicilian-style food in Somerville for 50 years, Vinny's offers takeout antipasto platters, meatballs and ziti, beef braciole, tripe in marinara, stuffed shells, double-thick pork chops with vinegar peppers, and more. You can't take home the old-school atmosphere, but the food is just as satisfying from the comfort of the couch.

76 Broadway, Somerville, 617-628-1921, www.vinnysatnight.com

Bhindi Masalaat Shanti restaurant in Roslindale. Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe/file

Dal for Dad

For the father who appreciates deft spicing, bring home a feast of papri chaat and samosas, dal makhani and chana masala, chicken biryani and goat korma. At Shanti in Roslindale (you can also order from the Dorchester branch), June specials include kale and cauliflower pakoras; murg bezule, spicy bites of chicken in hot garlic sauce; mahi lamb, with apricot and curry leaves; and strawberry lassi. Add on some Kingfisher or Taj Mahal beer, if you like.

4197 Washington St., Roslindale, 617-325-3900, www.shantiboston.com

GIFTS

For the hands-on dad: Grill 23 is known for its steaks, aged in-house. Now it’s selling them frozen for pickup, along with pints of ice cream and sorbet and bottles from its celebrated wine program. In addition to a takeout menu focused on pizza and pasta, the Salty Pig is selling kits so you can make your own pizza at home. And Sycamore offers a menu of prepared food plus provisions for later, including a ready-to-heat rib kit with a half-rack of smoked pork ribs, cornbread, greens, and more. Go to www.grill23.com, www.thesaltypig.com, and www.sycamorenewton.com.

For the father who pays attention to plating: Tasting Counter, the Somerville restaurant known for its interactive, instructive tasting-menu experiences, re-creates the experience virtually with TC@Home. Participants receive a kit of ingredients prepped by the chefs at Tasting Counter, then join a Zoom call to prepare their own three-course menu. Chef Peter Ungár offers guidance throughout the two-hour experience. The cost is $125 per person and includes ingredients and instruction. Go to tasting-counter.square.site for more information.

TC@Home virtual interactive dining experience.

For the cheesehead: Get Dad a Victory Cheese Box, created to support the domestic artisanal cheesemakers and mongers during the pandemic. Go to www.victorycheese.com to find out where to purchase one. Each version contains different regional selections.

For the jazz lover: Support Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club with a gift in honor of your dad. One of the few Black-owned businesses holding a liquor license in Boston, Wally’s has been around since 1947. A donation to the club’s GoFundMe will help the institution come back after a long closure due to coronavirus, and support a new Student to Student Music Cafe and production space. Go to www.gofundme.com and search for Wally’s Cafe.

For the oenophile: Wine store the Urban Grape hosts free tasting events via Zoom on Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. They highlight a handful of thematic selections each time, and you can buy the bottles in advance to sip while you learn. The online store also features collections such as “Producers of Color,” “Female Producers,” “The Collector’s Cellar,” and more. Go to www.theurbangrape.com.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.