Get a healthy dose of flavor with pecan butters

Artisanal pecan butters from Sunday Provisions rival peanut butter. Remarkably chunky and loaded with nut morsels, the four options are all moderately sweetened with maple syrup from Maine. The classic variety, called Pecan Smash, adds only sea salt. Other made-to-order choices combine a dash of chocolate, decaf espresso, or Vietnamese cinnamon ($14 for 7.5 ounces). Owner Gavan Murphy, who trained at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, worked as a chef in Los Angeles and was often hired by nutritionists to cook for their private clients. He also contributed recipes to Muscle & Fitness magazine. With a mindset toward health, Murphy often used pecans, a nutritional powerhouse, to create specialty nut butters. His customers clamored for the treat to spread on toast, stir into yogurt or oatmeal, or eat straight from the jar. “I didn’t know I was creating a product,” says Murphy. Their enthusiasm led to his next step: launching the line. To order, go to www.sundayprovisions.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND