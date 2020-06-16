Recipe: Crispy tofu tops stir-fried celery and bell peppers in this quick vegetarian dinner

Serves 4

Crispy tofu is a tricky thing. You need to press the big square for at least 30 minutes to remove most of the excess liquid (do this while you prep the rest of the meal or even 24 hours in advance). A very light coating of cornstarch on dry cubes, and extra-hot oil, will get them lightly golden and crispy. Start with extra-firm tofu, the easiest variety to work with here, but firm will do in a pinch. Put on a pot of rice, stir-fry a skillet of celery and bell peppers, and you've got a fine, quick, vegetarian dinner.

1 package (14 ounces) extra-firm tofu 6 tablespoons vegetable oil 3 scallions (white and light green parts separated), thinly sliced 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 small chile pepper, seeded and finely chopped 1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper 9 ribs celery, thinly sliced on an angle 2 red bell peppers, cored and thinly sliced ¾ cup water 5 tablespoons cornstarch ¼ cup soy sauce 1 tablespoon sugar 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 1 teaspoon dark sesame oil Salt, to taste ¼ cup chopped unsalted peanuts

1. Drain the tofu and halve it horizontally to make 2 thin rectangles. Line a 10-inch baking dish with several layers of paper towel or clean cotton kitchen towel. Gently place the tofu on the towels. Cover with a layer of paper towels or another clean towel. Set another dish on top, and place a weight (such as 1 or 2 cans of beans) on top. Press for 30 minutes. Change the paper towels after 15 minutes if they become fully saturated. You can refrigerate the tofu overnight, if you like.

2. Meanwhile, in a large wok or a skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the vegetable oil. Add the scallion whites, garlic, ginger, and chile pepper. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Season with black pepper.

3. Add the celery and bell pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 8 minutes, or until tender.

4. In a small bowl, whisk the water and 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch. Tip the mixture into the celery with the soy sauce, sugar, and rice vinegar. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in the sesame oil. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

5. Cut the tofu into 1-inch cubes. In a bowl, working in batches, gently toss the tofu with the remaining 4 tablespoons cornstarch until all of the sides are coated.

6. Rinse and wipe out the skillet. Set it over high heat and add the remaining 4 tablespoons vegetable oil. When the oil is very hot, place half the tofu in the skillet. Sprinkle with salt. Cook the tofu for 1 to 2 minutes on a side, or until the cubes are lightly brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining tofu. Transfer to the plate.

7. Add the celery mixture to the skillet and reheat it until hot. Divide the celery among 4 shallow bowls, add tofu to each one and garnish with peanuts and green scallions.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick