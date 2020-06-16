Recipe: If Chinese take-out isn’t in your budget, make these Sichuan green beans with pork

Serves 6

If your favorite Chinese restaurant hasn't opened back up yet, or take-out dinner isn't in your budget, these Sichuan green beans are a simple way to get your fix of a popular dish without hard-to-find ingredients. This recipe is not the traditional version with pickled mustard greens and Sichuan peppercorns from its namesake province in southern China. The technique used here to cook the beans is dry-frying (that is, a longer cooking time in less oil) instead of deep-fat frying typically used. Make sure the beans are relatively dry before you begin to cook them or the oil might spatter. After the beans are finished, cook aromatics -- soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, chile sauce or Sriracha -- briefly in the pan, followed by ground pork. Meat goes into dishes like this mainly for flavor, but you can increase the amount of pork to make it more substantial and serve for dinner with rice. Have everything prepped before you start. As soon as the green beans are fried, the rest of the cooking will go fast.

5 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons rice vinegar 2 tablespoons water 2 teaspoons cornstarch 2 teaspoons sesame oil 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon chile sauce or Sriracha 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 1½ pounds green beans, trimmed 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped or grated 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 bunch scallions (white and light green parts only), thinly sliced ½ pound ground pork

1. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, water, cornstarch, sesame oil, sugar, and chile sauce or Sriracha until well combined.

2. In a large wok, heavy-based skillet, or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the green beans and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning several times, or until they are slightly shriveled and blackened in places. They will blacken if you let them sit without stirring. Use tongs to transfer them to a bowl, leaving the oil behind.

3. Add the ginger, garlic, and half the scallions to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add the pork and cook, breaking it up with the back of a spoon, for 3 minutes, or until the pork is cooked through.

4. Add the soy sauce mixture and return the green beans to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until the beans are hot. Garnish with the remaining scallions.

Jill Gibson