Recipe: Kids will love these berry-yogurt popsicles, and so will the grown-ups

Makes 10

Hot summer afternoons are so much better when the freezer is filled with frosty popsicles to snack on. These are nothing like store-bought popsicles. Yogurt makes them creamy and the berries are on the icy side, with a bracing, fresh fruit flavor. If you throw in a spoonful of granola, you could eat them for breakfast, too. Any berries, alone or in combination, are good candidates, but as summer progresses, make them with stone fruits such as cherries, peaches, or plums. Use standard popsicle molds (this amount makes 10, if the molds are 3-to-4-ounces each) or fashion your own molds from mini paper cups (3 ounce capacity) and paper straws. You can also use mini muffin tins with paper liners. Layer pureed fruit and Greek yogurt into the molds and swirl them with a skewer or toothpick to make them look pretty. Kids will love these, and so will the grownups. Everyone will be lining up in front of the freezer.

2 cups (1 pint) raspberries, blueberries, or sliced strawberries 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons sugar, agave syrup, or honey, or more to taste 2½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt or plain Greek yogurt sweetened to taste

1. Have on hand standard popsicle molds or 10 to 12 paper cups (3 ounce capacity) and 6 straws. Cut the straws in half.

2. In a blender, combine the berries, lemon juice, and the sugar, agave syrup, or honey. Puree until smooth. Taste to see if the sweetness suits you and add more sugar, agave syrup, or honey, if you like.

3. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt to smooth out the lumps. If using plain yogurt, add sugar, agave syrup, or honey to taste, or use it without sweetening.

4. In each popsicle mold or paper cup, place a round teaspoon of berry puree. Top with a spoonful of yogurt. Repeat this, layering the fruit and yogurt, until each cup is filled to the top. Use a skewer to swirl the yogurt and fruit. Insert the straws into the center of the cups. Set the cups on a small tray and freeze for 3 to 4 hours, or until firm.

5. To serve, use your hands to warm the outsides of the cups and lift out the popsicles.

Sally Pasley Vargas