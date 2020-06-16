‘When you’re able to get to the stomach of the people, you can get to the minds of the people.’

The couple is known far beyond the world of food: Mackenzie is a reggae musician with JAH-N-I-Roots Movement; he also runs an organic landscaping business throughout Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan. Ra Kiros is a fashion designer. They live near the restaurant with their five children.

At Oasis Vegan Veggie Parlor in Dorchester’s Four Corners, Jahriffe Mackenzie, 41, and Nahdra Ra Kiros, 40, preside over a gathering place with more than just spicy couscous and curry chickpea stew — it’s also a warm, welcoming mecca of good vibes.

“I had the set goal that I wanted to make changes in my community. I didn’t like the papers all over the place and the grass yay high tall. How can I help to make a difference? That’s the strength that’s making everything move,” Mackenzie says. “We’re creating businesses to create jobs and options for people in the neighborhood and beyond the neighborhood, you know? The only thing that you can really leave behind is your reputation, so we want to have the reputation that we actually tried to make changes.”

You have so many other irons in the fire. What led you to open a restaurant, too?

Advertisement

Mackenzie: We both started eating a vegetarian diet at very young ages, so in our teens. I started when I was 17 or 19. And I’ve always been inspired to do things for the community. How does what you build help yourself, but also help the community? Not necessarily to become some rich icon or whatever, like that. Some people go into business just for business, just to make money, but it’s a holistic endeavor.

Eighteen years ago, I started a vegetarian restaurant in Codman Square, not too far from the restaurant now, across from the Dorchester courthouse. The reason for developing that was basically we needed the options in our community, you know? Cutting across town just to get a heathy sandwich, or a healthy meal after doing so much work, we just didn’t have that in our community — and we needed to develop businesses with that option in our community. We also had the inspiration and the foresight to see that this was a direction we needed to go because most of the food that we were already consuming was not healthy or nutritious for us.

Advertisement

Now, fast-forward into 2020. Everyone is health-conscious, and we get the second opportunity to now open a restaurant in our community in a place that had a representation that was negative. The amount of stories we’ve heard about Four Corners! And for us to transform it where it now has a positive effect, that’s exactly what we were aiming for. … It’s not just racial. It’s a quality of living. People are crying out. We’re not getting that quality of living, and that’s what we want to develop in our communities. … When you’re able to get to the stomach of the people, you can get to the minds of the people.

How has COVID-19 affected business?

Mackenzie: Hopefully, we’ll be opening some more days. But we also took the opportunity and the ability to take a rest, reposition ourselves, you know? I think everyone has done that. But it has affected us in the sense of getting people to do pick-ups and call-ins, you know? We have cut our hours. That’s what has happened.

Advertisement

Ra Kiros: We definitely had to downsize with employees. We definitely had to rearrange how much food we even make for the community. So we definitely have been affected. Jahriffe and I tend to strive to have a positive attitude, for lack of a better term.

That’s a good term.

Ra Kiros: Yeah. I mean, we really understand that it’s important to keep your vibration high even through turbulence and low vibration surrounding you. It’s like when there’s a storm; you get really calm and you flow through, so you can maneuver better.

What’s it like to be a Black-owned business [in the context of the Black Lives Matter movement]? What’s the feeling in this city; what is your perception?

Mackenzie: From my perception, I think it’s growing. Like I was saying, the alertness is allowing it to grow, you know? We didn’t go into business saying, “We’re a Black-owned business.” We went into business saying, “Look, we’re going to go into business. This is going to help our community. This is going to help us grow.” And that’s what we’re focused on. Like Nahdra said, we have this kind of foresight about what’s going on. These things have been going on for a long time, before COVID. We just position ourselves to get ready to go through the fight, you know? We need this in our community. We’re going to work hard. We’re going to try to stay focused and calm and relaxed. And when there’s turbulence, we still try to stay calm and relaxed. … And we’re getting major support from everyone. Major support.

Advertisement

Ra Kiros: One of the things I also want to add in is that we know that it’s really important to provide the healthy food for the community, because it’s one of the things that is most vital to raise our vibration. I mean, there’s plenty of miscellaneous places that sell lower-vibration food, but our focus is to put love in the food and love for the community, and understand that there’s a better way of eating. We can meet you wherever you are.

We have a number of meat-eaters, pescatarians, all types of different titles. But we say, “Forget the titles and be open. And if you’re open, come on in, and we’ll provide you some loving food to hopefully raise your vibration."

Talk a little bit about that, for those who are unfamiliar with what you do. What sort of need do you fulfill? What’s your niche?

Mackenzie: Just the option of healthy food and plant-based ingredients. We made it an accessible, essential part of our community. That’s what we wanted to do, you know? Bring something that has a different option. You have a lot of Caribbeans, you have a lot of Latinos, you have a lot of Asians, and just to have that ability to say, “Hey, I could go down there and get a plant-based meal, fulfilling, wholegrain, organic, good personalities.” It’s a beautiful oasis.

Advertisement

Given what’s going on in the world right now, how much will business change going forward? Will dining out be different? We’ve seen more changes in the past few months than in some decades.

Mackenzie: I think, when the storm clears, everything will just still be calm. You can’t really see into the future in that sense, you know? We’re just kind of flowing, and we’re there for the people if they just want to talk — you know what I mean? But, going forward, I think people are going to become more conscious. And we’re going to get more support. And things are going to change for the better. Those are the things that we hope for. That’s what we want to see happen.

Even though COVID seems like it has tipped the scale so heavy, there’s something that’s going to come in and tip it right there, and everything’s just going to work out how it needs to be. I congratulate the people [on] how they have conditioned themselves so quickly. You’ve got to look at what’s really going on. I mean, people are standing up, voices are being heard. There are some things that we find that can be dangerous, but it’s also a balance to the whole thing.

This place is called the Commonwealth, let’s put it like that. So the people are going to get stimulated more, and want to see the wealth go into their communities more, want to see things in politics change, and that’s where I think it’s going. That’s where I would like it to go.

Ra Kiros: I have found that still people come in, and they’re very warm to each other, with other customers. There’s this unity that’s almost unspoken that has been growing. … We have some new customers who are coming in, and they’re getting more open to being healthy, consciously healthy, and they say, “OK, I haven’t eaten vegan before. I have never eaten vegetarian,” but they know they need to change their lifestyle now. So it’s been that wake-up call.

Mackenzie: Right now the universe is crying out saying, “Hey, humans, you guys need to get it together,” so it creates situations so we can get it together.

What makes Boston special?

Mackenzie: Boston strong. I want to say that I find that people are open-minded here. They say the Founders or the Pilgrims started this place, you know? So I think that looking forward is what Boston does. It finds some kind of centering that says, “Hey, we can do this. We’ve got to be Boston strong.” And that’s what makes it really unique.

Whether we know it or not as Bostonians, people who live in the Boston area, eyes are always on us. What do we do next? From reading history and seeing how things run in the city, we’re conservatives, but we’re also liberals. That’s what makes it unique.

What’s your most popular dish?

Mackenzie: I think it’s the delicious vegan burrito.

What have you missed most about the city during quarantine? What do you want to be able to do now that you can move around a little more freely?

Mackenzie: I’ve missed playing gigs. I haven’t been able to go outside and play. I mean, that’s another element. That’s what I’ve missed; hearing live music and maybe seeing the people I regularly see. … I miss La Fabrica. They did a reggae night at La Fabrica. I would go and see some of my musician partners down at the Beehive. We kept our own events outside in front of the restaurant for our anniversary. Those are the things that we were looking forward to in the 2020 vision, but we don’t really know how it’s going to go now.

Ra Kiros: I miss the people sitting in the restaurant. We had wonderful conversations. And people would meet each other, and I would watch them sit for hours and just talk to each other. It would be really beautiful connections.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.