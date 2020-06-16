ATV driver seriously injured in crash with deer in Bourne

A 44-year-old man was flown to a Providence hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after he hit a deer while driving a dirt bike in Bourne, officials said.
The man was found waving down drivers on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at about 8 p.m., Bourne Fire Deputy Chief Paul Weeks said in a brief phone interview.
He was suffering from multisystem trauma, Weeks said.
The fire department requested a medical flight once on scene, and a landing zone was established at Pocasset Field.
The man was treated, transported to the landing zone, and airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital, Weeks said.
No further information was available Tuesday night.