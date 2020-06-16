Berkshire DA charges two men charged with fraud in national phone scam

They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Jitendra Chaudhari, 27, of Williamstown, and Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 24, of Pownal, Vt. are charged with larceny from a person over the age of 65 and conspiracy, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two men from Massachusetts and Vermont were arrested as a result of an investigation into a national fraud scheme involving phone scams, officials announced Tuesday.

Several police departments alerted Adams police in March that people in their communities reported sending thousands of dollars in cash to addresses in Adams in potentially fraudulent terms, the statement said.

Local police in Massachusetts and New York, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit, and the Berkshire Sheriff’s Office launched a multi-agency, multi-state investigation that spanned three months, the statement said.

Police executed 27 search warrants throughout the investigation, including warrants on businesses and a residence on Monday that yielded about $50,000, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators accounted for about $300,000 allegedly sent because of the potential scams. Much of the money was returned to the victims or is being held as evidence pending the ongoing prosecution, according to the statement.

Police are still actively investigating the method and manner used in the alleged phone scams, authorities said. There may be additional arrests. Anyone who may have been scammed is asked to contact their local police department.