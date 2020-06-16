Boston police seeking three suspects from alleged Back Bay break-in on June 1

In a statement, police said they want the public’s help in identifying the trio “in relation to a Breaking and Entering” that occurred around 2 a.m. that morning in the area of 31 Saint James Ave. Authorities also released photos of the suspects.

Boston police are seeking three young men who allegedly broke into a Back Bay business amid the violence that unfolded in downtown Boston during the predawn hours of June 1, authorities said Tuesday.

Around 1:13 a.m. on June 1, the report said, officers responding to the Saint James address observed “about 20 people run out of a broken glass window with various” items.

Advertisement

Police apprehended one suspect who had allegedly stolen three vodka bottles from Bacco’s, according to the report, which said the suspect briefly struggled.

Fifty-three people were arrested in the early morning tumult, which followed a day of peaceful demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Among those arrested were three people charged with assault and battery on a police officer, two accused of inciting a riot, six charged with malicious destruction of property, and 13 with larceny. One man was charged with firing 10 shots at police officers.

Most of those suspects were young, with 31 of them aged 25 or under, according to Boston police. Most were men, and almost all were from the Boston area.

Also during the chaos, officials have said, several officers were injured and a cruiser was torched late at night on May 31 in the downtown area. A 15-year-old Framingham boy was arrested last week in connection with the alleged vehicle arson.

Among the businesses targeted in the thefts was Casa Design located at 200 Boylston St., according to a police report obtained by the Globe. The report said the store owner told officers that unknown persons hit her shop around 12:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The suspects allegedly “smashed the front door/window of her business and entered,” the report said, taking “closet systems, clothing, handbags and a laptop computer. Also extensive damage was done to the interior of the business.”

Financial damages were estimated at between $50,000 to $75,000, the report said.

Lambert’s Marketplace at 140 Tremont St. was also targeted.

The assailants smashed windows and took “numerous cases of beer and wine," despite the fact that the owner had “attempted to conceal the alcohol that was visible through the windows by covering the windows with a white covering,” a separate police report said.

According to police records, thefts also occurred at businesses including Metro PCS Store on Kneeland Street; Saks Fifth Avenue on Boylston Street; Diesel on Newbury Street; Downtown Convenience on Boylston Street; a 7Eleven located on State Street; Boloco Restaurant on Boylston Street; Dumont Janks Architecture and Planning on Kingston Street; a CVS on Washington Street; the Roster sports apparel store on State Street; Tremont Variety on Tremont Street; and Expressions apparel store on Washington Street; and Lord & Taylor on Boylston Street.

Another targeted business, Cuyana on Newbury Street, lost an estimated $24,000 worth of merchandise, according to a police report.

Shelley Murphy, Vernal Coleman, Milton J. Valencia and Danny McDonald of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.