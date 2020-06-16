Boston saw 51 percent less rain at the start of June; other Northeast cities especially dry

NCRR tracked precipitation totals in eastern states from Maine to as far south as Virginia. Of the 35 weather sites the NCRR recorded weather data at in these states, Boston was the 15th most dry during the first half of June.

Meteorologists at the Northeast Regional Climate Center said 51 percent less precipitation fell on Boston between June 1 and June 15 than normal, following a trend that has been seen around the Northeast.

Although Boston saw several showers during the first half of June, meteorologists say this month has been much more dry than usual.

The city saw 1.07 inches of precipitation compared to the 2.10 inches it usually sees at this point in the month, NCRR said.

“June is typically the wettest month of the summer, and Boston normally gets 3.68 inches [of rain] for the entire month,” said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Boston. “So far, we’re well below average.”

Worcester was even more dry during this period, with only .7 inches of precipitation falling on a city that usually sees 2.28 inches at the beginning of June.

“The first half of June featured little precipitation for a large portion of the Northeast...” NCRR said in a statement. “With increasing precipitation deficits and declining streamflow, abnormal dryness expanded in some of these areas.”

The most dry city in the Northeast this month was Concord, N.H., which experienced only 6 percent of its usual precipitation. NCRR said Concord saw .11 inches of precipitation, compared to its usual 1.98 inches.

However, 11 of the weather sites NCRR tracked were abnormally wet.

Baltimore, which typically sees 1.8 inches of precipitation, was the most wet. Meteorologists said the city saw 3.76 inches of precipitation so far this month, which is 209% more than normal. This marked the city’s 18th wettest start to June on record.

Baltimore was also 3.4 degrees warmer than its average temperature, the largest increase from average temperature any of these sites saw for the first half of the month, NCRR said.

Boston was only slightly warmer than usual. The city’s temperature averaged at 65.8 degrees, compared to its normal average of 65.4 degrees in early June, NCRR said.

Worcester saw a larger jump in its temperature this month. According to NCRR, Worcester was 1.5 degrees warmer than its usual average of 63 degrees.

While June has so far seen less rainfall than normal this year, meteorologists said weather patterns in the Northeast will change as the month goes on.

“Short-term outlooks from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicate a tilt towards warm and wet conditions for the second half of June for a majority of the Northeast,” NCRR said in the statement.

