Coast Guard rescues man off Nantucket

The Coast Guard on Monday evening pulled a man off a boat in waters off Nantucket and hoisted him onto a helicopter before he was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The guard tweeted about the rescue Tuesday.

“Rescue crews from @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man from the F/V Alexis Martina south of #Nantucket, #Massachusetts yesterday evening,” the Coast Guard tweeted. “The man was safely transported to Cape Cod Hospital. #SemperParatus #AlwaysReady.”