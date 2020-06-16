Coast Guard rescues man off Nantucket

The Coast Guard on Monday evening pulled a man off a boat in waters off Nantucket and hoisted him onto a helicopter before he was taken to a hospital, officials said.
The guard tweeted about the rescue Tuesday.
“Rescue crews from @USCGNortheast Air Station Cape Cod hoisted a man from the F/V Alexis Martina south of #Nantucket, #Massachusetts yesterday evening,” the Coast Guard tweeted. “The man was safely transported to Cape Cod Hospital. #SemperParatus #AlwaysReady.”
It wasn’t immediately clear why the man needed medical attention.
In a 45-second video clip of the rescue that the Coast Guard posted to Twitter, guard personnel lowered a basket onto the boat. They slowly pulled the man up onto their helicopter, once he got in the basket.
Advertisement
The man had a sling on his right arm and was moving his left hand as Coast Guard rescuers pulled him onto their chopper.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.