On coronavirus response, Marty Walsh says ‘We were able to set a national tone’

Walsh talked about the cancellation of the Boston Marathon, and the closure of the city’s schools, saying such decisions were not easy, but were the correct calls.

“We were able to set a national tone, that this pandemic must be taken very seriously," Walsh said at the annual meeting of the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, which was held virtually late Tuesday morning.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh spoke about his time as Boston’s chief executive during multiple crises on Tuesday.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said.

He also spoke about the recent multitude of demonstrations, which have occurred after George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, died on Memorial Day when a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Recent rallies and protests have focused mostly on the killing of Floyd but also on the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and racial inequality at large.

Walsh, in his Tuesday remarks, said, “The anger we are hearing is justified.”

Protests and conversations around systemic racism are moving the city forward, according to Walsh, who noted that structural inequalities were visible in the effects of COVID-19 locally.

“These are uncomfortable conversations that we have to have,” he said.

His Tuesday speech came a day after Walsh submitted a revised $3.61 billion budget for the next fiscal year, and four days after he announced plans to reallocate police overtime funds amid protests against racism. The new budget is slightly lower than the initial $3.65 billion plan proposed in April, and represents a 3.4 percent increase in spending over the current fiscal year.

Under the mayor’s plan, the city would reroute $12 million in the Boston Police Department’s overtime spending — about 20 percent of its overtime budget — to social services amid widespread protests against racism.

On Friday, Walsh declared racism a public health crisis in Boston, a move that allowed the mayor to go forward with a plan to use city funds to combat what he called a systematic problem that the city for too long has looked past.

Brittany Bowker of Globe staff and Globe correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.









