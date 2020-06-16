Fly larvae, live spiders, a bloody pig mask. Here’s a closer look at the bizarre harassment campaign that allegedly targeted a Natick couple

It was the beginning of what would become an extensive three-part harassment campaign, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston Monday . The campaign targeted a woman and her husband, who run an E-commerce newsletter that covers and criticizes eBay, among other online retailers, and was allegedly orchestrated by employees of the E-commerce giant.

On Aug. 7, 2019, a Natick woman received a private message from an unknown Twitter account asking what her problem was with eBay. When she did not respond, a torrent of messages followed, some with explicit language, inundating her inbox by the next day.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors charged six former eBay employees, two of whom were executives, with leading a cyberstalking campaign that “targeted and terrified” the Natick couple. From fly larvae and live spiders to a bloody pig mask, here’s a closer look at what the accused allegedly did.

Threatening messages

The accused eBay employees allegedly sent a series of anonymous private messages to the Natick woman from the Twitter handle @Tui_Elei. The woman did not respond, and the language continued to escalate, according to the criminal complaint:

“HELLO!!!!!!”; “WTF ... r u there??”; “im waiting... i don’t like waiting”; “WTF whats it goin to take for u to answer me??”; and “I guess im goin to have to get ur attention another way [expletive]...”

By Aug. 8, the woman’s inbox was flooded with dozens of e-mails and newsletters that she had not signed up for, with subject lines that read “the Communist Party", “the Satanic Temple,” and “Cat Faeries.”

Unwanted, disturbing home deliveries

On Aug. 10, the couple began receiving a series of home deliveries they had not ordered.

First, a Halloween mask featuring a bloody pig face.

The Halloween mask eBay executives allegedly sent the Natick couple. FBI Boston

The victims later received a message from the Tui_Elei account: “Do I have your attention now?”

Advertisement

On Aug. 12, the husband received from Amazon the death-themed book, “Grief Diaries: Surviving the Loss of a Spouse."

The Natick man received a death-themed book. FBI Boston

On Aug. 14, the couple received a package that contained fly larvae and live spiders, as well as a box of cockroaches.

On Aug. 15, a pornography magazine addressed to the husband arrived at the homes of two neighbors. This happened again with a third neighbor on Aug. 20.

The victims also received a “sympathy” wreath from a local florist.

Home surveillance

Three of the accused eBay employees flew to Boston on Aug. 15 to begin home and community surveillance on the couple, according to the criminal complaint. They attempted to install a GPS device on the victims’ car, but the vehicle was locked in the garage. The accused also rented a car and followed the victims for at least three surveillances. By Aug. 20, an undercover police car was parked in front of the victims’ home, preventing the accused from another surveillance.

On Aug. 18, according to the criminal complaint, a Craigslist classified advertisement promoted a block party at the couple’s address.

A classified listing on Craigslist featured the Natick couple's home address. Department of Justice

Minutes later, Craigslist records show an “Everything must go” estate sale featuring the victims’ address, and an additional “Couple seeking activity partner” listing that also included the couple’s address.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.