How Rhode Island is (kind of) solving its big budget problem

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 16,093 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 32 new cases. The state announced six more deaths, bringing the total to 851. There were 127 people in the hospital, 21 in intensive care, and 14 were on ventilators.

You almost certainly know that the coronavirus has been devastating for state and local budgets, and there’s a good chance you’ve heard that most governors and state legislatures across the country are begging Congress to approve another stimulus package to help replace revenue that was lost over the last four months.

In the meantime, Rhode Island lawmakers are returning to Smith Hill this week to approve a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year that is $2 billion more than they expected to spend last June, for a total of $11.8 billion. (The increase mostly comes from federal funding for unemployment benefits.)

So what does it all mean to you? Nothing quite yet.

In order to plug a $235 million immediate budget hole, the state is planning to grab about $120 million from its rainy day fund, scoop millions of dollars from several quasi-public agencies – like Commerce Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank – and replace more than $90 million in state education funding with federal funding.

(Note: If you really want to dive deep into budget hell, read Ted Nesi’s overview at WPRI or Patrick Anderson’s story in The Providence Journal.)

If all of this sounds relatively painless – there aren’t sudden new taxes, for example – that’s because the real hard work will begin next month when lawmakers unveil a new budget for the fiscal year that spans July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

That’s when they’ll have to close a projected shortfall of around $600 million, and both Governor Gina Raimondo and legislative leaders have warned that everything is on the table for balancing the budget. They have all hinted that cuts are more likely than new taxes, but if cities and towns lose state aid, the easiest way for them to pick up additional revenue is to raise property taxes.

For now, everyone in Rhode Island government is going to continue crossing their fingers and toes that Congress will come to the rescue.

⚓ Rhode Island may not have Confederate memorials, but Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the state has plenty of reminders of its role in the slave trade. Now officials and activists are grappling with ways to right some of those wrongs.

⚓ Need something for your kids to do this summer? Rhode Island will continue offering distance learning programming, and Governor Raimondo wants school districts to allow students to keep their school-issued devices.

⚓ When we look at who’s dying from the coronavirus, take a look at social factors rather than preexisting conditions.

⚓ Grace Griffin has a fun story about this URI graduate who is an English teacher by day, and a rock musician at night.

⚓ There are several Rhode Island connections on this list of baseball players who signed with professional teams as undrafted free agents.

⚓ At 5 p.m., Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn are helping URI kick off its First Amendment lecture series, which is named after the late legendary reporter, Jim Taricani.

⚓ This morning, US Representative David Cicilline is sitting on a digital panel that will focus on health disinformation in the age of the coronavirus.

⚓ The House and Senate Finance Committees are scheduled to consider the state’s supplemental budget this afternoon.

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets tonight to discuss reopening schools in August.

