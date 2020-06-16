Investigation continues after veteran found dead inside Bedford VA

A preliminary report from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows no evidence of trauma and no suspicion of foul play, Ryan’s office said in a statement. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The veteran was found about 20 yards from his room inside Building 5 of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital campus, more than a month after he went missing, according to the office of District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a 62-year-old veteran whose body was found in the stairwell of a residential building on the Bedford VA hospital campus on Friday, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The man has not been identified because foul play is not suspected, according to the statement.

He was last seen May 8 and reported missing May 13 by an employee of Caritas Communities, which operates the residential area of the campus where the man lived, according to the statement.

Another resident found his body Friday after mistakenly entering the stairwell. He was in the same clothes he had been seen wearing May 8, and he appeared to have “been deceased for an extended period,” Ryan’s office said.

Ryan’s office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, the long delay in finding the body, policies and procedures at the facility, and the relationship between the Bedford VA and its tenant, Caritas Communities, according to the statement.

Caritas Communities and the Bedford VA did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday evening.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.