License suspended for former Harvard Glee Club doctor accused of ‘inappropriate’ examinations

Kreger was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in 1967. His alleged misconduct took place “over the course of many years,” the board said.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine found that Dr. Bernard E. Kreger, who practiced at Boston Medical Center until his medical license was summarily suspended at a June 11 meeting, “poses a serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare,” the panel said in statement Friday.

A state medical panel has suspended the license of a doctor accused of conducting “inappropriate and substandard examinations of student members of the Harvard Glee Club,” officials said last week.

According to Boston Medical Center, the allegations date to the 1980s and 1990s, when Kreger was a volunteer physician for the glee club. He is no longer seeing patients at BMC, the hospital said.

“At Boston Medical Center, we take any allegation of inappropriate conduct very seriously,” BMC said.

A Harvard spokeswoman declined to comment on Kreger’s suspended license.

Kreger has the right to a hearing within seven days of the suspension at the state Division of Administrative Law Appeals. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Created in 1894, the Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, acupuncturists, and osteopaths across the state.

The board also suspended the medical license of Dr. Keshaudas Pahuja at its June 11 meeting. Licensed in 1980, Pahuja worked out of a private practice in Stoughton, where he allegedly provided substandard care to six patients. He is also entitled to an appeal.

Pahuja did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The board also permanently revoked the medical license of Dr. Dominic R. Riganotti after it learned his license to practice in Florida had been revoked by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

The Florida panel took Riganotti’s license following his guilty plea to charges of conspiracy, accepting health care kickbacks, and dispensing oxycodone, according to the board.

Riganotti was licensed in Massachusetts from 1998 until he failed to renew his license in 2006, the board said. He could not be reached for comment.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.