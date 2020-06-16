Man arrested for allegedly kicking, punching victim during assault inside Downtown Crossing station

At 9:20 p.m., Thomas Cowans, 27, allegedly attacked a 29-year-old man who had just entered through the station’s fare gates, police said.

A Dorchester man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man inside the Downtown Crossing Red Line station Sunday night, Transit Police said.

Cowans was with a woman at the time, and police said he accused the man of looking at her before he began “viciously” kicking and punching him in his face, head, and other parts of his body. He also tried to take the victim’s cell phone during the incident, officials said.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released by police.

Cowans and the woman then walked to the train platform, where they were stopped by Transit Police.

Officers arrested Cowans and brought him to Transit Police headquarters. During the booking process, officials allegedly found a controlled Class E substance in Cowans’ possession that he did not have a prescription for, police said.

Cowans was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted unarmed robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

