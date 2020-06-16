Man rescued from New Hampshire river after crashing car, fleeing scene

Firefighters were able to pull Spitze into the boat and get him to shore before bringing him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Bilodeau.

Devin Spitze, 31, began fighting with firefighters who responded around 9:15 p.m. to reports from boaters of a man’s body in the Piscataquis River, Newington Police Chief Michael Bilodeau said.

A 31-year-old man from Washington state was rescued from a river in Newington, N.H., after crashing his car and fleeing from the scene Monday night, police said.

The rescue came just over an hour after police responded around 8 p .m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash by 100 Arboretum Drive, Bilodeau said. The driver was not at the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling around a slight curve when it veered off the road, going about 70 feet before striking two trees, Bilodeau said. Shortly after officers arrived on scene, the car burst into flames, he said. Portsmouth firefighters responded to the fire.

Officers called for assistance, including a State Police K-9 unit, Bilodeau said. After about a mile of tracking a scent, the dog couldn’t find the driver.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports from several boaters of an unconscious male in the river near Patterson Lane, Bilodeau said. Newington firefighters used a fire boat to search for the man, who was conscious when they found him, police said.

“A further investigation found that the car accident and water rescue were one and the same,” Bilodeau said in an interview.

Spitze was the registered owner of the car that had crashed, he said. It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the chief said.

Spitze is not currently facing charges, as investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash and why he may have fled the scene, police said.

The incidents remains under investigation.

