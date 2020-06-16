Man shot at Randolph gas station; second shooting since Saturday in South Shore town

A man was shot at a Randolph gas station overnight Tuesday in the second shooting since Saturday on the same stretch of road in that South Shore town, officials said.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office has joined the investigation along with State Police, a spokesman said Tuesday.
The shooting took place at the Shell Gas station/convenience store on Route 28, which is also North Main Street.
The victim was undergoing medical care early Tuesday and no further information about his condition was immediately available, according to Morrissey’s office.
Randolph police continue to investigate the wounding of a 24-year-old woman who was shot Saturday night while sitting in a car in a commercial parking lot located about two miles away on Route 28/North Main Street. No arrests have been made in the Saturday shooting.
