Meat shortage? What about these turkeys in my backyard?

Not since someone thought to add wheels to luggage has a stroke of genius approached such simple perfection. Are you ready?

When I came up with the idea that would single-handedly solve the national meat shortage, I must confess that I spent more than a few minutes staring longingly into the mirror, marveling at how hunky I looked in my new camouflage and blowing kisses at my brain for the elegant obviousness of my plan.

It’s so painfully obvious that you don’t need me to tell you why this is the greatest idea you’ve ever heard, but I’m going to do it anyway.

Advertisement

First off, they are everywhere. It used to be a novelty to see one. Now they are so common they outnumber all other species combined. Statistically speaking, you are probably pointing at one right now. And I don’t want to make this personal, but their personalities leave much to be desired. Anytime I try to pet one they start with the whole feathers up and the “Come at me, bro” posturing.

There’s a reason the state is actively trying to recruit more hunters. As I was informed repeatedly during the two days I spent at the state’s mandatory hunter safety course, just 0.7 percent of Massachusetts residents hunt. Compare that to Texas, where 107 percent of people hunt, and you see why our Department of Fish & Game has changed its motto to: “Maybe bring a shotgun on that hike, ok?”

I skipped the shotgun because that would be too easy and logical, and instead purchased a bow and some arrows and began training. I hate to describe myself as a natural, but after just five months of archery practice I became fully confident I could deliver a kill shot if I could lure a turkey within six feet.

Advertisement

How exactly one goes about doing that was not covered in the state class, and if I’m honest, I was momentarily daunted by the idea of simply walking into the woods alone with my bow, no matter how hunky I looked in camouflage.

But fortune favors the wildly naïve, and one day I happened to meet a guy who had a Ph.D in fisheries and wildlife who had just moved back to the area and was looking for a hunting buddy. I sidled up to him so fast it was borderline awkward. I call him Doc because I’ve always wanted a friend named Doc and I didn’t totally pay attention when he said his name, as I was already lost in a daydream of walking triumphantly into the hungry village with a slain beast slung over my shoulder.

When spring turkey hunting season finally arrived, we got a late start due to the fact that so many businesses were shut down, which made it difficult to get our hands on needed supplies. In particular, Doc said we needed a decoy of a jake, which is the name for a young male. He said he owned a hen decoy but was worried our late start in the season would mean the older toms would already be “henned up.”

I pretended to know what he was talking about and drove to the Kittery Trading Post in Maine for a curbside pickup of some essential items that are definitely not going to raise any red flags on my expense report. The Globe now owns an “Ol’ Faithful” box turkey call, which is a small wooden device that looks like a coffin covered in a canoe paddle; three “Grim Reaper” broadheads; and a $36 “Semi-Aggressive Jake.” I have no idea what this jake’s problem was, but that’s what they gave me. A “Passive-Agressive Jake” would have been more my style.

Advertisement

At 3:30 the following morning, I was standing on my front steps dressed head-to-toe in camouflage, holding a bow in one hand and a semi-aggressive rubber turkey in the other. Doc picked me up and as we drove through the pre-dawn streets, both of us wearing camouflage masks, I could feel my hunter-gatherer ancestors whispering in my ear: You should not have drunk a gallon of coffee.

We made our way deep into the forest — hunter code dictates I don’t tell you our secret spot — and for the first time in my life I did not feel like I’d gone to the woods for recreation. I went because I too was an animal.

Then we just sat there. Like for a looong time. And we stayed completely silent except for the eleven times I tiptoed off to use the bathroom. Not talking was tricky enough, but not looking at my phone every six seconds was complete agony.

Eventually the light peeked over the horizon, and the birds woke up, and at Doc’s signal I began using “Ol’ Faithful” to make some sort of noise that I guess sounds like a turkey?

Advertisement

Strangely, no turkeys responded to the noise of me dragging a piece of wood against another piece of wood, though just to be sure we repeated this every few minutes for the next 84 hours while we stared at the rubber jake, hoping his semi-aggressiveness would works its magic.

Meanwhile, my phone was buzzing like crazy in my pocket and when I finally caved I found a text from my buddy in Southie. It was a video of a flock of nine turkeys.

The good thing about wearing a camouflage mask is that it’s hard for the squirrels to tell when you’re crying.

Day two looked much like day one, except I didn’t feel quite so alive when my alarm went off at 2:30. We chose a different stretch of woods, and this time, after calling and calling and calling, a miracle occurred. A turkey responded to us.

For the next 30 minutes, I could feel my heart beating in my ears as I sat dead still and attempted to look like a tree while my eyes darted around the forest. What had been an abstract concept became suddenly real, and as I clenched the bow I could feel my primal senses turned up to a volume I didn’t know I had in me. Which was good because for the first time, I was going to face the question: Am I actually going to shoot a turkey?

Advertisement

Any second, I would find out. We stayed completely silent. Every twig crack, every scampering squirrel, every flap of a bird’s wings sent endorphins pumping through my veins.

Then, from the exact direction where we’d heard the turkey, came the sound of a gunshot. It was quickly followed by a second.

As the forest went silent again, Doc looked at me and whispered, “Do you want to just go to Market Basket?” He did not have to ask me twice. A short time later, my editor sent me a photo of a turkey in his backyard in Quincy that had walked right up to his smoker and practically cooked himself.

Our final attempt was the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, which was the last day of the four-week spring turkey season. For some reason, Doc said we had to leave at 3 a.m. because our problem had clearly been that we weren’t getting there early enough and not that birds hate me.

Again we tried a different spot, but this time I chose the location because I had become suspicious of Doc’s credentials. He was probably a chiropractor or something.

As soon as the sun began to rise, I felt like a genius because we heard a turkey call.

Then we heard it again.

Then we saw it – a chubby middle-aged guy dressed in camouflage and hunter orange, walking through the woods a couple hundred yards away carrying a shotgun and making turkey calls with his mouth.

We quickly threw on our hunter orange, and made a little bit of noise to alert him to our presence so he would not shoot us, or Semi-Aggressive Jake. I’d grown kind of attached to him and didn’t want to see him get hurt.

Shortly after that, while I was serving as a buffet for a swarm of mosquitos, I received a text from my wife.

It was a photo. Of a turkey. In my own backyard.

As I left the woods that day, I was forced to acknowledge that my plan had a fundamental flaw, and that was the state’s silly law about how you can’t hunt within 500 feet of a home. What possible purpose could this law serve? Don’t they realize that’s where all the turkeys are?

But I was confident of two things. This is not over. And I look fantastic in camouflage.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.