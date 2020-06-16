Police in Chelsea and Lawrence target fireworks scofflaws

“The concern is these semi-professional, large-scale fireworks that are being used," Kyes said. “Our fear is the public safety hazard of fireworks. They’re not just traditional firecrackers.”

In Chelsea, officers have been responding to an average of 25 calls a night for fireworks complaints recently, according to Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes. To combat the problem, the department will conduct “zero-tolerance patrols," continue seizing fireworks, and issue fines up to $300.

Police in Chelsea and Lawrence are cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks amid an unprecedented number of complaints to authorities in recent weeks.

With the Fourth of July coming up, local officials say an uptick in fireworks usage is expected. But this year, “it’s unbelievable,” Kyes said. “It’s really, truly, off the charts.”

Hundreds of residents have reported issues sleeping because of the constant commotion, which usually begins late at night and stretches into the early morning hours, Kyes said. But one issue is more concerning to law enforcement in the densely populated Chelsea area: the potential for fires.

The danger of illegal fireworks was evident in Brockton Monday night, where the exterior of a three-family building on Rutland Square was burned, according to a Facebook post from Brockton Fire and Life Safety.

“An investigation determined that the fire was caused by illegal fireworks being disposed of next to the house,” the post said. “A guest of the occupant set the fireworks off.”

“These houses in Chelsea are so close together, one small fire can turn into a whole block and wipe it out,” Kyes said, recalling a recent fire where fireworks debris floated down from the sky, and the Chelsea Fire of 1973 that burned down 18 city blocks.

In Boston, where fireworks-related calls to the police department increased by 2300 percent since last year, city officials have chimed in on the issue.

“There’s always been illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a press conference last week. “But this year it’s worse than usual. It started early, and it never seemed to stop.”

The issue has been widespread across all neighborhoods, prompting at-large City Councilor Julia Mejia to hold a public forum for residents to address fireworks complaints and possible solutions on Facebook last week. Boston police also issued a public safety reminder that fireworks are illegal in the state.

In Milton, the problem for law enforcement is tricky — fireworks are often launched near the town border, in communities where Milton officers don’t have authority.

“Unfortunately, many residents are impacted by fireworks being set off in bordering communities,” Milton police said in a Facebook post. “Although we lack ability to handle those issues ourselves, we do try to communicate and work proactively with our counterparts on these quality of life issues.”

Because the blasts caused by the fireworks are so loud, ShotSpotters across Chelsea have been misclassifying the sounds as gunshots, according to Kyes, who is the president of Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police. False gunshots caused by fireworks have also been reported in Everett, Revere, Cambridge, and Boston, he said.

Despite the persistent fireworks, Kyes is hesitant on arresting people for what is usually a minor offense. Not a single arrest has been made in Chelsea related to the recent fireworks issue, he said. Instead, officers are opting for an education-first tactic.

“We want to have those one-on-one conversations,” Kyes said. “We’re following up the next day, going door-to-door with a couple detectives, and we’re putting in place conflict intervention strategies.”

In Lawrence, where fireworks complaints have skyrocketed upwards of 2000 percent since last year, officers are taking a more direct approach, according to Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque. In the last week-and-a-half, officers have arrested five people for disorderly conduct.

“We do education, written citation, and then arrest as the sort of extreme,” he said. “When we have people in the middle of the street, stopping traffic, and launching a large amount of fireworks, those are usually extremes.”

When officers approach fireworks launchers, they often run away, Vasque said. So, the police department has been deploying plain-clothed officers to attempt to sneak up on perpetrators and intervene. It’s these creative tactics, when education isn’t working, that the officers must resort to, he said.

“The residents, who we don't even hear from usually, are up in arms about the issue,” Vasque said. “There’s people with PTSD, medical issues, and pets. We’re hearing about all these issues, so we feel obligated to help people get some peace and quiet.”

Vasque said he isn’t as worried about those with small amounts of fireworks. It’s the people with thousands of dollars worth of supplies, the “people who are belligerent about the issue," that are dangerous, he said.

In both Lawrence and Chelsea, officers have confiscated “quite a bit” of fireworks from people in recent weeks, the chiefs said. Since Lawrence is close to the New Hampshire border, where fireworks can be purchased legally, police believe people are bringing the supplies over from there.

“As a result, the Department is working with the Massachusetts and the New Hampshire State Police,” Lawrence police said in a statement. “The Department cannot do this alone. Residents are urged to discuss the inherent dangers of fireworks with their teenage children, and the adverse effects it has on our neighborhoods.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.




