Scituate town election has 11 percent turnout

Scituate held its first election during a pandemic, and everything went smoothly, with about 11 percent turnout, which is normal for Scituate elections with contested races, according to Town Clerk Kathleen Gardner.
A little less than half of the voters – 45 percent – voted early or absentee, she said.
The rest came into the polling places, where election workers wore masks and sat behind plexiglass shields. Many voters brought their own pens, although the town provided sterilized ones as well as lots of hand sanitizer, Gardner said.
In the contested race for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, Andrew Goodrich defeated Robert Dwyer II, 873 to 759. Anthony Vegnani was unopposed for another three years on the board and received 1,222 votes, according to the unofficial results.
Advertisement
Janice Lindblom retained her seat on the School Committee, defeating challenger Elizabeth O’Reilly, 870 to 694. Incumbent Peter Gates had no opposition and received 1,380 votes.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.