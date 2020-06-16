Scituate town election has 11 percent turnout

Scituate held its first election during a pandemic, and everything went smoothly, with about 11 percent turnout, which is normal for Scituate elections with contested races, according to Town Clerk Kathleen Gardner.

A little less than half of the voters – 45 percent – voted early or absentee, she said.

The rest came into the polling places, where election workers wore masks and sat behind plexiglass shields. Many voters brought their own pens, although the town provided sterilized ones as well as lots of hand sanitizer, Gardner said.