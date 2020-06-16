SJC: Boston police must provide Snapchat records in racial profiling inquiry by defense

The SJC ruling left intact Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman’s order that police turn over the documents to the Committee for Public Counsel Services, which represents Richard Dilworth Jr.

The court ruled in the case of a Dorchester man who friended an undercover police officer, giving the officer access to his Snapchat feed, where the defendant repeatedly posted images of himself with allegedly illegal handguns.

Boston police must turn over a year’s worth of internal documents that, according to defense attorneys, may show officers racially profiled Snapchat users in gathering evidence used to arrest more than 20 people, the state Supreme Judicial Court said Tuesday.

Dilworth’s Snapchat postings led to a January 2018 arrest in which police allegedly discovered a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol in his waistband. Dilworth was eventually released, and again posed with a gun on Snapchat and police again arrested him in May 2018, this time allegedly with a loaded Ruger pistol.

Attorneys at the Committee, the state’s public defender agency, argued that police targeted Dilworth by choosing to scour social media accounts belonging to Black and Hispanic residents. They cited information from 20 other cases in Boston. In those cases, 85 percent of the Snapchat targets were Black, 15 percent were Hispanic - and none were white, even though Boston is 44 percent white.

Judge Ullman ruled that Dilworth’s defense had crossed a legal threshold entitling the lawyers to a deeper dive into the department’s internal investigative reports, which are called Form 26s.

"On the record before this Court, the defendant has made an initial statistical showing of racial disparity and the Commonwealth has not offered any explanation as to why Dilworth was initially targeted for Snapchat monitoring,'' Ullman wrote. “The racial composition of the defendants in the 20 cases identified by Dilworth differs dramatically from the racial composition of Boston’s population as a whole.”

CPCS attorney Johua Raisler Cohn welcomed the court’s ruling, which he said could affect those cases and possibly even more prosecutions in Suffolk County.

He said it was “a really poignant time” for the court to rule. "Civil society is really calling for fundamental change and calling for accountability for the racialized nature of policing that continues to come to light,’’ he said.

Raisler Cohn said he expects Boston police and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins — who sided with police and opposed releasing the documents before the SJC ― will now comply and hand over the reports, which have been the subject of litigation for more than a year.

“We are excited about this,” he said. “The ruling affirms the right of defendants to challenge selective enforcement based on race.”

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, declined to comment, saying the department does not discuss pending cases and that the SJC order has not been provided to police.

Rollins’s office did not respond to a Globe request for comment.

In the unsigned ruling, the SJC refused Rollins’s request to block the Dilworth inquiry. The SJC ruled Dilworth — who is facing a total of 9 charges in Suffolk Superior Court — needs to be able to explore the racial profiling data before trial.

The court emphasized it wasn’t deciding whether police had engaged in unconstitutional conduct; it was merely allowing the defense to pursue that inquiry.

Boston police, according to Judge Ullman, have acknowledged the department “has no policies, protocols, or procedures in place, written or otherwise, relating to the use of social media platforms in criminal investigations” and that police routinely do not include in a publicly available arrest report that they developed investigative leads by reading social media postings.

But the department does generate internal reports, known as Form 26s, provided by the investigating officer to their superior that would memorialize when the study of Snapchat postings plays a role in criminal charges, the judge wrote. Form 26s cannot be searched electronically, the judge said.

He ordered police to turn over all Form 26 reports prepared between Aug. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018, that reference the monitoring of Snapchat accounts as an investigative tool that led to an arrest.

According to court records, Dilworth has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently being monitored by a GPS bracelet at home while his case moves through the courts. He was indicted in 2018.

According to court records, after reviewing at least eight videos on Snapchat where Dilworth posed with a handgun, police arrested Dilworth on Jan. 11, 2018, and allegedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol tucked into the waistband of his paints. He pleaded not guilty to numerous gun charges and was ultimately released on bail.

After his release, Dilworth allegedly again posted images of himself with a gun on Snapchat that were viewed by police. He was arrested on May 11, 2018, with a second loaded pistol, a 9mm Ruger, according to Ullman. Boston police in a 2018 posting on bpdnews.com, said the gun had an obliterated serial number.

In a footnote, the judge said the review of internal Form 26 reports may not help Dilworth in one of the cases.

"The Court questions whether any statistical showing could defeat the inference that Dilworth was targeted after his first indictment not because of his race, but because he had recently been indicted for unlawful possession of a loaded firearm,'' Ullman wrote.





