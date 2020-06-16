State-managed playgrounds, spray decks reopen as part of Phase 2

About 70 playgrounds in Dorchester, Hyde Park, Cambridge, Saugus, and other places across the state reopened Monday, including a playground on the Charles River Esplanade in Boston.

These facilities reopened under the second phase of Massachusetts’ four-phase reopening plan , and will undergo routine cleaning in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, officials said. State-managed athletic courts and fields reopened last month under Phase 1 guidelines.

Playgrounds, spray decks, and outdoor fitness areas that are operated by the state reopened Monday with new safety guidelines in place, the Department of Conservation and Recreation announced.

Advertisement

Spray decks in Boston, Belmont, Cambridge, Everett, Somerville, and Holyoke, along with outdoor fitness spaces in Dorchester Shores, North Point Park in Cambridge, and other state parks are also now open.

Visitors should stay at least six feet away from others while using these facilities. Officials said face coverings must be worn by all visitors over the age of two if they cannot maintain a distance of six feet from others, unless they are unable to wear a mask due to a disability or medical condition.

Groups of more than 10 people are not allowed to gather, and anyone who feels sick or is recovering from an illness cannot use these areas, officials said.

Adults should make sure their children keep their distance from others and adhere to face covering guidelines, officials said. Staff at playgrounds and outdoor fitness areas should also limit the number of visitors to allow for social distancing.

“If the facility is unstaffed, parents and guardians will be required to seek alternative facilities if the playground or spray deck is crowded such that social distancing cannot be maintained,” officials from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said in a statement.

Advertisement

Visitors must carry out all of their trash if they cannot find a usable trash can. They should also follow any visual social distancing guidelines while using bathrooms at these facilities.

“Restroom facilities, if available, should contain hand washing and/or sanitizer stations, and the public should use these stations before and after the use of the facilities,” officials said in the statement.

Click here to learn more about safety guidelines for reopened playgrounds, spray decks, and outdoor fitness spaces.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.