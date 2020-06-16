Two brothers charged with murder in Hyde Park double shooting

Two brothers were arrested Tuesday for a double shooting last month in Hyde Park that killed a man and injured a woman , officials said.

Jerry Pierre-Louis, 21, of Mattapan, and Vierry Pierre-Louis, 18, of Randolph, are charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our communities and my office has made a solemn vow to hold those who commit violence accountable for their actions,’’ Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement. “If you carry an illegal firearm, commit an act of violence, or risk the lives and safety of others we will hold you accountable and you will be removed from the community.”