UMass partners with California school for online learning initiative

The UMass online plans have been in the works for more than a year, but the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic upheaval, especially for Black and Latino students, have underscored the need for more flexible and affordable higher education options, said Katherine Newman, the chancellor for academic programs for the state’s public university system.

UMass announced Tuesday that it will work with Brandman University, a private, non-profit institution, to expand the state public university’s online presence.

The University of Massachusetts will partner with a California university system to launch a national online college for adult learners.

The coronavirus crisis has disproportionately hit Black and Latino students, who are not only more likely to get sick but also to lose their jobs. The Black unemployment rate jumped to 16.8 percent in May; for Latinos it climbed to 17.6 percent, compared to 12.4 percent for whites.

Advertisement

As the country emerges from the pandemic, workers will have to be retrained, Newman said.

“The jobs available before may not be available after,” Newman said. “This is matter of economic survival for the people we are trying to help.”

UMass and Brandman must still work out the financial details of the partnership, but a deal should be in place by the end of this year with classes beginning early next year, said Don Kilburn, the head of UMassOnline.

UMass President Martin Meehan first announced his plans for a national online college to compete with the likes of long-established national players such as Arizona State University, Southern New Hampshire University, Purdue Global, and Penn State World Campus in March 2019.

At the time, Meehan said too many Massachusetts students, especially those who are older and trying to earn a degree while juggling jobs and family responsibilities, were turning to national online education providers for help. New England is also facing a demographic shift with the number of young people shrinking, putting financial pressures on area colleges and universities that rely on student revenue.

Advertisement

Traditionally, UMass has had fewer than 6,000 students taking only online classes. But officials hope that the UMass brand, marketed nationally, will draw many more students on the online only college.

UMass officials spoke with 100 different institutions over the past year trying to find the best fit and model for the online venture, Kilburn said.

UMass settled on Brandman because it has developed partnerships with businesses such as Discover, the Walt Disney Company and Walmart to offer workforce development programs online. Brandman has a strong history of making sure students stay on track and complete their degrees, Newman said.

Brandman is part of the private Chapman University system in California and offers both online and on-campus programs. It serves about 24,000 students nationwide.

Chapman University President Daniele Struppa said in the statement that Brandman could not grow without a partner.

“The time has come for Brandman to expand its reach,” Struppa said. The UMass partnership is an, “ideal fit for Brandman’s next step.”

Launching online-only programs have been challenging for public university systems. The costs of recruiting students, getting faculty onboard, developing strong online counseling, and tracking systems to ensure student success have caused many universities to either scale back or abandon their plans.

UMass officials said by partnering with an established participant in this market, they hope to avoid the pitfalls.

Advertisement

The UMass and Brandman venture may be renamed, Kilburn said.

How much this venture will cost the system is also unclear. But the UMass officials expect the online college to pay for itself, Kilburn said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.