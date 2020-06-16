Wellesley firefighter back home after battling coronavirus in hospital for 10 weeks

“Today is a good day,” the department said. “FF Brian Hester spent the last 10 weeks in the hospital with Covid. Today, on duty and off duty members, along with Brian’s family and friends gathered at the fire station to welcome him home. Welcome home Brian!! You really are so strong and a true fighter. We wish you continued good health and can’t wait to see you back at the station!!”

The Wellesley Fire Department announced the good news via Facebook earlier this month.

Wellesley Firefighter Brian Hester recently returned home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for nearly three months, according to his department.

The department also posted a photo of a masked Hester standing with a cane following his release. In the photo he’s standing next to Wellesley Fire Chief Richard DeLorie, also masked and wearing gloves. The two were standing in front of a Wellesley fire truck at the station.

The department also posted a brief video clip of Hester standing with about two-dozen masked co-workers outside the station, all of whom are clapping.

“I don’t think we can over post today,” the Fire Department wrote on Facebook over the photo. “This is just too good of a day for our WFD family. A great picture of Brian and Chief Delorie.”

Statewide, the virus has infected more than 105,000 people and killed over 7,600 residents.

Many first responders have been stricken with the virus, including Boston police Officer Jose Fontanez, a 29-year veteran of the force who succumbed to COVID-19 in April.

That same month, Boston police Captain John Greland spent eight days at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth fighting double pneumonia and COVID-19.

"I thought I was going to die,” Greland, 64, told the Globe after he was released from the hospital. “I firmly believed that when I got there I was dying and I was not going to walk out of that hospital.”

