Connecticut man to be charged with murder in mother-of-2 death

MERIDEN, Conn.— A Connecticut man accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend days before she was found dead near his workplace will be charged with murder, police announced Tuesday.

Meriden police said they have secured an arrest warrant for Jason Watson in connection with the killing of Perrie Mason, a 31-year-old mother of two from Meriden whose body was found in Waterbury last August.

Watson, 39, is already detained on more than $2 million bail, charged with strangulation and assault in connection with an Aug. 15 attack when police say he choked Mason to unconsciousness a few days after they broke up. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.