UMass model says Mass. coronavirus death toll will rise to more than 8,300 by July 11

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that. Last week, the model estimated there would be 8,241 deaths tallied by July 4.

The UMass estimate, issued Tuesday, comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined, or ensemble, forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

A University of Massachusetts model estimates that the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the state will reach 8,309 by July 11.

The official death toll as of Monday was 7,647, including both confirmed and probable cases. The number of deaths from COVID-19 per day has been declining since late April.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions.

The lab also feeds the data it’s collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website. The data is also used to feed the fivethirtyeight.com website.

The closely-watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts Massachusetts will see 8,671 deaths by Oct. 1.

The heartbreaking numbers may, in the end, turn out to be low. Experts are concerned that the pandemic may see a possible resurgence as states reopen. A study from Imperial College London painted a nightmare scenario of the state possibly seeing hundreds of deaths a day in the summer.

Experts have recently raised concerns about possible spread of the virus in the large crowds that have taken to the streets to protest the deaths of Black people at the hands of police. The state has set up more than 50 popup testing sites around the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Experts have also also raised the possibility that the official death tally in the state may actually be an undercount since virus deaths may have gone unnoticed by officials early on.

The latest UMass ensemble model also predicts the United States as a whole will see a cumulative total of 135,461 deaths in four weeks. Last week it put the four-week number at 130,558. The current US death toll is over 116,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The closely watched model of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, issued new numbers Monday evening that predicted the United States would have 201,129 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 1, an increase researchers attributed to premature relaxation of restrictions and increased mobility.

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss