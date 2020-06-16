“We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” Band-Aid posted last week on Instagram. ⁣"We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium, and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin."

As this nation roils with protests against police brutality, one prominent company has offered a Band-Aid for racial injustice.

Nothing quite says eradicating systemic racism like a new product roll-out. In corporate America, Black is the new black.

That’s Black, as in Black Lives Matter. In an impassioned Facebook post in 2013 after George Zimmerman’s acquittal for the murder of Trayvon Martin, activist Alicia Garza, a queer Black woman, wrote “Black people. I love you. I love us. Our lives matter. Black Lives Matter.” It was both a plea and a proclamation that concretized into a movement on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, after the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014.

That plaintive, defiant cry in a nation where Black lives have never mattered is now echoing in corporate boardrooms — not because its leaders have grown a conscience, but because, in this seismic moment, they can’t afford to overlook it.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle on Sept. 25, 2016. Ted S. Warren

Since the police killing last month of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the ongoing nationwide protests that followed, NASCAR, at last, banned the Confederate flag from its venues and events. In a video statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell finally acknowledged centuries of systemic racial oppression, as if he were born yesterday. (He never bothered to mention former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose silent pre-game protests against racial injustice and police violence cost him his football career four years ago.)

On June 28, CBS will simulcast the BET Awards for the first time. (Cable channel Black Entertainment Television is part of ViacomCBS, but its popular awards show has never been on broadcast TV.) From Apple podcasts to Xfinity, their home pages prominently display content by and about Black Americans. It’s as though corporate America just realized that Black culture and achievement exist beyond those 28 (or 29) days allotted each February for Black History Month.

While the removal of statues valorizing dead racists is welcome, they’re also egregiously overdue. In too many cases, this feels like performative activism again fashioned for a particular moment. Saying or doing nothing can be as damning as saying the wrong thing. If, as the protesters’ signs rightfully proclaim that “white silence equals white violence,” corporate officials understand that ignoring this movement isn’t an option.

That’s not allyship. It’s public relations.

When even Tucker Carlson, one of Fox News’ racist bloviators, claims that Black Lives Matter “is now more popular than the president of the United States," companies are less concerned with being on the wrong side of history than hurting their bottom line.

Corporate America excels at two things — selling us things we don’t need, and co-opting the cultural-political zeitgeist to sell us things we don’t need. It’s why Pride parades now feature more floats sponsored by banks and department stores than LGBTQ bars or organizations. They aren’t celebrating us; they’re smitten by our spending power.

Now companies are also making big donations to civil rights and social justice groups, perhaps convinced that all their green will conceal the whiteness of their boardrooms. Unless this sudden response extends not only to hiring, but C-suite positions where crucial decisions are made, it’s minimal effort in a moment that demands complete commitment.

In 2005, Johnson & Johnson, Band-Aid’s manufacturer, launched “Perfect Blend” with multiple skin tones, but yanked it after what company officials called a “lack of interest at the time." It took another 15 years — and Floyd’s gruesome death — for the 100-year-old product to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.” The company has also pledged $10 million over the next three years to fight racial injustice in America.

It is the ugly history of America to exact maximum pain on Black people, only to do the bare minimum to acknowledge it while preserving the status quo. Our lives are not products to be later discarded due to a lack of interest. Healing the deep, self-inflicted wounds of this nation and achieving racial justice in all corners of society demands more than black boxes, empty exclamations, or Band-aid solutions, regardless of their color.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.