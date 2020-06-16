Ears tuned to Black voices — it’s a start

I appreciated the Globe editorial board’s introspection and consequent attempt to amplify Black voices in Saturday’s Opinion pages. Daniela Wiggins’s “difficult conversations” with her children ( “I believe in difficult conversations, but this has been too painful” ) connected with my own experience in a very visceral, human way. When she said, “ ‘No, you can’t go down to the protest.’ I’d love to keep them in my little cocoon and keep them safe, but they need to live their lives,” it echoed my own words to my daughter as she left the cocoon of childhood and ventured into the world. I half-jokingly would say to her, “The world is full of many wonderful and interesting things — stay away from it.”

It seemed to me that Wiggins and I were both expressing parental ambivalence that, at its most essential level, is common to all of humanity: the desire to protect children even as they necessarily move beyond our reach and connect with a sometimes-hostile world. It also gave me pause, as I contemplated the way the inherent racism in today’s world complicates the process of letting go and holding on for Wiggins. It’s a complication that I, as a white man, do not have to contend with in the same way.

Her words also served to remind me that my privilege comes with the obligation to do what I can to lessen the anxiety and burden of parents of children of color. We are all fellow travelers going in the same direction, dealing with the same human struggles. We should extend a hand whenever we can. The death of George Floyd has brought us to a moment where we need to acknowledge that if we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem.

Jim Cain

Wakefield





A matter of life and death — and, heartbreakingly, birth

Marsha Augustin, 23, talks about the fear she has “about bringing Black children into this world,” and says, “I won’t do it if the country doesn’t change” (“We have a long journey ahead of us,” Opinion, June 13).

Everything else she says in this soul-baring piece about trying to cope in this current chaotic reality breaks my heart and angers me on behalf of all Black people, but nothing does so more than that statement, because, as is Augustin’s choice and her God-given right, she wants to be a mother, and because that’s exactly what our racist administration’s enablers and supporters and the white-supremacist and other hate groups do not want.

Andy Spiegel

Winchester





The Globe can do so much more

Yes, as stated in the June 13 editorial “Black voices now,” of course there should be more Black voices in the op-eds and the Ideas section. But that is hardly enough. What about taking a closer look at people who are called to comment on various news stories that are not about race? What about choosing not to highlight any fund-raising event for which the pictures are all, or almost all, white people? What about looking at every aspect of the paper — every story and picture — and asking whether it moves an antiracism agenda forward? It’s still not enough, but at least it would be moving in a better direction.

Lee Swislow

Cambridge