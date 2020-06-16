Keating’s bill would curb president’s authority to send military forces into states

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Mark Esper, secretary of defense, sent a letter to House Armed Services chairman Adam Smith last week stating that a president may send military forces into a state without its governor’s approval in accordance with the 1807 Insurrection Act. While this authority has been exercised in our country before, never before did we have a president who so openly abuses his power. That is why I’ve introduced legislation putting limitations on a president’s ability to direct military forces against American citizens under the Insurrection Act. I have drafted an accompanying amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act in the same vein.

President Trump’s almost daily threat to exercise this authority reeks of an already authoritarian president moving closer to acting like a dictator. Our democracy depends upon a series of checks and balances. It’s Congress’ responsibility to act.