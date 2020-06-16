Trump in Tulsa: a racial reckoning that is long overdue

Good. As America is now experiencing its own racial reckoning, the lessons of Tulsa have never been more important.

If President Trump’s special talent lies in exploiting racial divisions, he found the perfect site to relaunch his presidential campaign. This Saturday, he will hold a rally in Tulsa, Okla., whose Black community was all but liquidated 99 years ago by a white mob. When he stands before the cheering throng, he will represent the same forces that have long denied justice for that city’s Black victims of the riot.

Tulsa was no aberration, as race riots convulsed numerous cities, North and South, in the first two decades of the last century. But Tulsa’s tragic history is unlike any other.

For many decades, the riot was shrouded in silence; it was not taught in Oklahoma schools, not mentioned in newspapers, not acknowledged by state or local officials. That changed in the late 1990s. Spurred by Black leaders and other advocates, the state created a commission to study the massacre. That led to lengthy newspaper investigations, documentaries, and a spate of books, including my own. Last year’s “Watchmen” on HBO turned the riot into a cultural touchstone, and LeBron James just announced that he’s producing his own documentary on the subject.

The riot occurred on May 31, 1921, after a local newspaper published an incendiary article about a young Black man allegedly assaulting a white woman. A group of Black Tulsans, rightfully concerned about a lynching, came to the jailhouse that night to protect the accused. Their mere presence — indeed, their assertion of any rights — threatened white rule, and they were met by a group of equally defiant white men. A gunshot went off, and, as the sheriff later said, “All hell broke loose.”

The initial melee ended with casualties on both sides, but then in the early-morning hours, several thousand white men, armed with guns, torches, and kerosene, invaded Black Tulsa, known as Greenwood, with a population of about 10,000 and a vibrant commercial district. By the time the rampage was over, more than 1,200 houses had been looted and burned while most of the institutions that had perpetuated Black life in Tulsa — churches, schools, a hospital, a library, theaters, cafes, grocery stores, dance halls, pool halls, beauty salons, clothing stores, and more — lay in ruins. An estimated 300 people were killed, but the attack was less about mass killing than the physical and spiritual destruction of a community. The goal was to send a message across Oklahoma and beyond: This is what happens to Blacks who get out of line.

In this 1921 file image provided by the Greenwood Cultural Center via Tulsa World, Mt. Zion Baptist Church burned after being torched by white mobs during the 1921 Tulsa massacre. Anonymous/Associated Press

A grand jury blamed Black Tulsans for the riot. No white person was ever held to account for murder or looting, and the city and state left Greenwood to rebuild on its own.

Like many American cities, Tulsa remained deeply divided, with its Black population mostly voiceless and invisible, at least to the white majority. The riot itself was spoken of in hushed terms, with speculative stories about air bombings and mass graves, and with whites and Blacks passing down different versions of events. Rarely was there any demand for justice or accountability, but that ended in 1997, when the state created the Tulsa Race Riot Commission to study the matter and make recommendations.

Investigators spent four years amassing a deep archival record, even searching for mass graves (none was found). The commission rewrote the riot’s official history, blaming white authorities for their failure to protect Black lives and property.

These findings created their own schism, as some white Tulsans, motivated by racism and loyalty to their ancestors, repudiated the report. Several commission recommendations, such as scholarship funds for Black students or economic investments for Black businesses, were also vilified. But there appeared to be one thing upon which everyone could agree: government reparations for the remaining 118 Black survivors.

Justice delayed was at least some semblance of justice.

But neither the city nor the state accepted responsibility for what happened in 1921, and neither would pay reparations. In fact, most of the commission’s recommendations were never fully implemented.

In 2003, several civil rights lawyers sued the city and the state on behalf of the survivors, but a federal judge dismissed the case based on the statute of limitations.

In 2017, yet another riot commission was formed to consider initiatives for Black Tulsa, and yet another search for mass graves has commenced. The difference now is that only two Black survivors remain.

America’s sudden racial awakening is too late to help Tulsa’s riot victims, and their betrayal underscores the fact that protests, commissions, and righteous indignation will not be enough, on their own, to ensure social progress or racial justice. What is needed is leadership and moral courage, and in that sense, Trump’s excursion to Tulsa is oddly fitting — as a reminder of where our country has been, and how far it needs to go.

James S. Hirsch is an author in Needham, whose books include “Riot and Remembrance: America’s Worst Race Riot and Its Legacy.”