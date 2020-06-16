Dale Earnhardt Jr. cruises into NASCAR Hall in first year on ballot

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join his famous, late father in NASCAR’s Hall of Fame after being selected as one of three members of the 2021 class. The other inductees are 87-year-old Red Farmer, who is planning to race on Talladega’s dirt track this weekend, and the late Mike Stefanik , a New England modified stock car legend who was killed last September in a single-engine plane crash in Rhode Island at 61. Ralph Seagraves was chosen as the Landmark Award winner. Earnhardt Jr. received 76 percent of the votes in his first appearance on the ballot. Earnhardt’s grandfather, Ralph , was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1997 and was selected as one of the 50 greatest drivers in NASCAR history in 1998. His father, Dale Sr ., The Intimidator, reached victory lane 76 times before he was killed in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 . . . Mike McCormick , an inaugural member of the San Francisco Giants in 1958 who returned to the franchise to win the National League Cy Young Award in 1967, died in his North Carolina home at 81 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. In a 16-year career with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees, and Royals, he compiled a 134-128 record, but was at his best in ’67, finishing 22-10, with 14 complete games, five shutouts, and a 2.85 earned run average. McCormick also hit the 500th home run by a pitcher in the majors and gave up Hank Aaron ’s 500th career home, thus his personalized license plate read, “Mr. 500.” . . . Bayern Munich secured its eighth successive German Bundesliga title Tuesday with two games to spare after beating Werder Bremen 1-0 with a goal from Robert Lewandowski . With no fans in the stands on a wet night in Bremen, it was a subdued and strange celebration for Bayern’s players, who put on commemorative T-shirts and paid tribute to their supporters with cheers . . . The University of Michigan is attempting to reach more than 300,00 former students, encouraging them to speak with investigators from a law firm it hired to lead a probe into Dr. Robert E. Anderson , now deceased, accused of sexual abuse going back decades . . . Reigning 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman insists a simple phone call from drug testers while he was out Christmas shopping could’ve prevented the latest misunderstanding about his whereabouts — one he fears could lead to a suspension. A favorite for gold in Tokyo, the 24-year-old American sprinter detailed his latest missed drug test in a long post on his Twitter account.

Aldrick Rosas warms up before a game against the Cowboys last September. Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California. The 25-year-old Rosas allegedly failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico, the California Highway Patrol said. A Pro Bowl selection in 2018, he kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down before being arrested a short time later. His hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when officers found him, officials said. The Giants had no comment . . . Baccari Jamon Rambo, a former All-American safety at Georgia who played for the Redkins, Dolphins, and Bills in the NFL, has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student. A graduate assistant with the Georgia program the past two seasons, he was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond Tuesday afternoon . . . . . . The 2021 Pro Bowl will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events

Hockey

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

Jason Botterill was fired by the Sabres on Tuesday. Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Citing a lack of communication and philosophical differences over the direction of a franchise in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought, the Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Jason Botterill, while promoting Kevyn Adams, the club’s vice president of business operations (and the Bruins’ No. 1 pick in 1993), to the position. It was a stunning move that came three weeks after co-owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press that Botterill would be retained. The change of heart, according to Pegula, stemmed in part with the NHL draft being pushed back to the fall, which will provide Adams more of an opportunity to establish himself in his new role. The Sabres also fired assistant GMs Randy Sexton and Steve Greeley. The house-cleaning even reached the Sabres minor-league affiliate in Rochester, with coach Chris Taylor and his assistants, Gord Dineen and Toby Petersen, also being fired . . . The Nassau Coliseum, the Long Island arena that was home to New York Islanders for 40 years — and four Stanley Cups in the 1980s — and hosted rock concerts, is turning off the lights. Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which operates the arena under a lease from Nassau County, is planning to shutter the venue indefinitely while it seeks investors to take over operations and pick up the remaining debt on the building, according to people familiar with the matter. Singer-songwriter Billy Joel performed there so frequently that the Coliseum’s operators printed his name on a banner and hung it from the rafters.