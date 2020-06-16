Instant replay: The best sports on TV Wednesday

Yankees-Red Sox, May 1, 2006 (NESN, 6 p.m.)

Johnny Damon is greeted with boos in his first game at Fenway since defecting to the Yankees. I’ll always remember him well. (See: Game 7, 2004 ALCS.)

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 6, 2008 Eastern Conference quarterfinals (NESN, 8 p.m.)

The Bruins didn’t get much in the Joe Thornton trade. But don’t say they didn’t get anything. At least Marco Sturm had this moment.

Celtics-Lakers, Game 2, 2010 NBA Finals (NBA TV, 9 p.m.)

Playoff Rondo was real, man.

