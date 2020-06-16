Jackie Bradley Jr., Mookie Betts among MLB players in video supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Jackie Bradley Jr. represented the Red Sox in a video released by MLB players in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Monday.

Bradley appeared in the video alongside other Black stars including Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Andrew McCutchen. Their message referenced the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25 and has been the inspiration for protests against police brutality across the globe.

“We’ve been told that our pleas for peace were not made at the right time, at the right place, in the right way,” the players said. “We’ve been told to ‘wait,’ but we remember when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned us that the word ‘wait’ has almost always meant ‘never.’